Prison term meted out in Joplin man's phony money case

Dec. 1—A Joplin man received a six-year prison term when he pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a forging instrument in a stolen identities case.

Gary D. Long Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to the count in Jasper County Circuit Court in an agreement dismissing a related and more serious offense of trafficking in stolen identities and limiting the prison time he might receive to no more than six years.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Long the agreed-upon length of sentence.

The charges stem from a warrant arrest of Long on Dec. 3, 2019, when Joplin police discovered $524 in phony money on his person that led to execution of a search warrant at his home on West 30th Street.

There police seized two printers and numerous counterfeit bills found stuffed between a mattress and box springs, cutting tools used in counterfeiting and investments paperwork, passports and a Social Security card belonging to other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.