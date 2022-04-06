Prison term meted out in Sarcoxie domestic assault case

Apr. 6—A Jasper County judge has sentenced a Sarcoxie man to five years in prison for an assault of his girlfriend.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed 34-year-old Richard J. Hayes the prison term at a sentencing hearing Monday in circuit court. Hayes had pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal.

Hayes had been facing a count of first-degree domestic assault in connection with an argument with his girlfriend Sept. 12 during which he threw her down on a couch and choked her to the point she almost lost consciousness, according to a probable-cause affidavit.