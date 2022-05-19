Prison time assessed on meth trafficking, stolen property convictions

May 19—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge recently sentenced a Mount Vernon man to prison time on convictions for trafficking in methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

James S. Rash Jr., 30, pleaded guilty May 11 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree trafficking in drugs and to possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in a plea agreement. He had been facing a more serious count of first-degree trafficking in drugs.

The plea deal called for a 10-year sentence on the trafficking conviction and five years each on the other two counts. Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of terms, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Rash was arrested on the drug charges Jan. 15, 2021, by police checking out a report of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle at the Sonic Drive-In in Aurora. A police officer spotted a bag containing a crystalline substance next to Rash as he approached the vehicle and found about 92.4 grams of meth and some hydrocodone pills in a search of the defendant's person and his vehicle.

The stolen property conviction pertains to concrete, electric saws and a generator stolen from Seven Valleys Construction in Barry County. Some of the property was recovered by Barry County sheriff's investigators in January 2021 after Rash was identified as a suspect in the theft.