Prison time avoided in tampering case

Feb. 17—A Travis County woman who pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with a 2016 double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce, has formally been sentenced in the case. She will not serve any prison time.

Mabel Jean Gonzales of Austin was indicted in June 2017 on one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Gonzales pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a lesser charge of attempting to tamper with or fabricating evidence.

Wednesday, 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Gonzales to 393 days in a state jail, with 393 days credit.

In a criminal complaint filed as part of court records, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office revealed Gonzales was Tyrone Williams' girlfriend.

Williams of San Marcos was convicted in November of capital murder and faces a death sentence in connection with the murders of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51, at a residence just outside of Commerce.

A criminal complaint against Gonzales alleged that after she visited Williams in jail, she drove to a location near the murder scene and removed items from the site.