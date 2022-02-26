Prison Time For Cardiologist Who Shook Baby Son: DA | Patch PM
LI Cardiologist Gets 3 Years In Prison For Shaking Infant Son: DA
"I'm a monster. I hurt my child," admitted Neiman Ramjattan, in court documents describing how he broke the four-week-old's legs.
After LI Teams Protest, State Cheerleading Final Loses Vax Rule
Long Island cheerleaders were among those who opposed the vaccine requirement for March's high school cheerleading championships, now reversed.
Chick-Fil-A 'Actively Pursuing' New Long Island Location
The chicken fast food franchise would replace a former Honda dealership on Long Island, if the application is approved.
Chilling Video Shows LI Man Gunned Down On LIRR Train: Report
In a video, a gunman can be seen coming up behind Yusef Staine, 20, and then shooting him in the head.
Man Killed In Long Island Crash: PD
A 67-year-old man was killed early Friday morning, after his vehicle struck a car on Long Island, police say.
