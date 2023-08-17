Prison time meted out in Aurora motel shooting

Aug. 17—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 24-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to shooting another man he suspected of having an affair with his girlfriend a year ago at a motel in Aurora.

Cole D. Walker, of Crane, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might receive at seven years.

Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal and assessed Walker the agreed-upon length of sentences at seven years each on the assault and weapon counts and four years for tampering with evidence. The judge also gave Walker four years on a felony resisting arrest charge he picked up in December and ordered that all four sentences run concurrently.

Aurora-Marionville police responded on June 3, 2022, to a report of shots fired at the Aurora Inn and ended up taking Walker into custody on suspicion of having shot Shannon Goble in a leg near the knee. Goble, who was being treated at Aurora Mercy Hospital, told police that Walker had shot him.

Following his arrest, according to a probable-cause affidavit, Walker admitted that he shot Goble because he believed he was sleeping with his girlfriend. He told police that he when he saw Goble passing by his room at the motel, he asked him where he had been and then followed him down some stairs and shot at him two or three times, according to the affidavit.

The defendant told police that while he did shoot at Goble, he was not trying to kill him, according to the affidavit.

The 9 mm handgun was subsequently recovered from a field about 350 feet from the motel, where the defendant had tried to get rid of it.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.