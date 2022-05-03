Prison time meted out in Webb City home-invasion case

May 3—A Carthage man recently sentenced to prison on convictions for kidnapping and stalking in Lawrence County was assessed additional sentences Monday on charges he was facing in Jasper County.

Culley J. Adams, 29, entered an Alford plea in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of burglary and to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing six other felony counts stemming from a home-invasion incident Jan. 18, 2021, in Webb City.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted Adams' plea agreement and assessed him concurrent terms of seven years on the burglary and two years for the weapon count.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that Adams forced his way into a residence at 732 S. Walker St. in Webb City and pointed a handgun at the head of an occupant. During the disturbance, he purportedly continued waving the weapon about inside the residence.

Adams was gone when police arrived but later returned and fled a second time from officers called to the scene, according to the affidavit. He crashed his vehicle fleeing the second time and was arrested.

Adams was sentenced March 10 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to concurrent terms of four years for second-degree kidnapping and three years for first-degree stalking.

Those convictions pertained to an incident Feb. 23, 2021, when he jumped into the back seat of a car belonging to his ex-wife just as she was leaving a residence on County Road 1222 to go to work. A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case states that he grabbed her by the hair, jerked her head back and ordered her to drive. She swung her arm back and hit him in the face to free herself and ran back into the house.

Court records state that he had been sending her emails and calling her repeatedly before the incident in violation of a court order.