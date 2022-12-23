Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated

Dec. 22—LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier.

Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.

It proved to be a prophetic statement.

Wireman, now 29 years old, was indicted in May of 2018 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the death of her 18-month-old son, Jaxxon Sullivan, on Easter Sunday that year. An Allen County jury in March of 2019 found Wireman's live-in boyfriend, Gabriel Salyers, guilty of murdering the infant at a residence in Lima. Salyers was sentenced to a prison term of 31 years to life by Reed.

Wireman in February of 2020 entered into a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to the two counts of endangering children, felonies of the third degree, in exchange for the state's dismissal of the involuntary manslaughter charge. She was sentenced to four years on probation.

During her sentencing hearing Reed made it abundantly clear that Wireman would wind up behind bars for up to six years if she violated community control sanctions.

"If your parole officer says jump, I want you to say 'how high?'" the judge said at the time.

Earlier this month Wireman did violate the terms of her probation by testing positive for alcohol. It was not her first violation; others came in 2021 and earlier this year after Wireman tested positive for alcohol and opiates.

In each of the earlier incidents Reed opted not to send the woman to prison. This time he could not overlook her behavior.

During a court hearing Thursday Wireman admitted to being inside Mulligans Bar earlier this month, which resulted in her termination from drug court. Completion of the county's drug court program was one of the conditions of Wireman's probation and set the stage for her appearance back in front of Reed.

She spoke briefly during Thursday's hearing, telling Reed that "holidays and anniversaries are really hard for me. With my recovery and my addiction it just gets the best of me around this time of year."

The judge said he had observed Wireman make great strides in overcoming addiction and poor decision-making during her time in drug court.

"There are stretches where you did real well," Reed told the Lima woman. "And then you would just seem to have a turn-around. I know you are not a terrible person, you just make stupid decisions."

Allen County Pubic Defender Steve Chamberlain said Wireman suffers from low self-esteem and tends to associate with the wrong crowd.

"She lost a child, and I don't think she ever got over that, either. I wish there was a good solution," the defense attorney said.

Wireman was sentenced to 36-month prison terms, to be served concurrently, on each of the endangering charges. She was given credit for nearly two years of time already served and Reed said she would be eligible for an early release from prison after serving six months.

The judge said he would consider the judicial release.