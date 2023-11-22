Prison time ordered for Lima man convicted by jury

Nov. 21—LIMA — A Lima man convicted by an Allen County jury last month on six charges related to the forced entry into his mother's home — and in the process violating multiple protection orders — was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Jurors on Oct. 31 convicted Daniel Edwards, 45, on two felony counts of burglary and four counts of violating a protection order related to incidents at 561 Prospect Avenue in Lima that occurred less than 12 hours apart.

Court records show that Edwards arrived at the residence, occupied by his mother and brother, in the early morning hours of April 20. Both residents had active protection orders in place against Edwards at the time, based on previous menacing incidents.

Edwards reportedly broke the screen door on the front porch of the home before fleeing. He returned that same afternoon and forced his way into the home, according to trial testimony, causing his mother and brother to fear for their safety.

Edwards told Judge Terri Kohlrieser prior to sentencing on Tuesday that he had been awake for several days straight while under the influence of methamphetamines and crack cocaine at the time of the forced entries.

"I am apologetic and ashamed," Edwards told the judge. "I admit that I am unable to fight this addiction without help. I'm sorry it took 12 jurors to bring me here."

But Kohlrieser, citing a list of prior criminal convictions that numbered nearly two dozen, said the local courts have given Edwards opportunity after opportunity to enroll in treatment programs while avoiding prison time.

"We've tried to get you help several times, but at some point you have to take it upon yourself" to take advantage of those opportunities, the judge said.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines called Edwards a "manipulator ... who basically blames everyone else for his circumstances." Thines said Edwards' criminal history and his repeated violations of community control sanctions imposed by the court leave "no alternative except for a prison sentence."

Edwards said he intends to appeal his convictions.