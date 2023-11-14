Prison time ordered for young Lima woman who beat infant

Nov. 13—LIMA — A Lima woman who said she was "overwhelmed" and fighting her own mental demons when she severely beat an infant nearly a year ago was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Alexandria Hogan would be eligible to apply for a judicial release after serving six months of that sentence.

Hogan, 22, was indicted by a grand jury in January on second-degree felony counts of felonious assault and endangering children. In September she entered into an agreement with prosecutors that called for her to plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the remaining count of the indictment.

According to court documents, Lima police were called by Children Services employees on Dec. 2, 2022, in reference to reported child abuse. Officers were shown a picture of a 1-year-old female child who appeared to be suffering from numerous red marks and bruising.

Hogan, the girlfriend of the child's father, was identified as the child's primary care-giver. The infant was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital for treatment that included more than a dozen visible bruises that the reporting physician said caused "serious harm" and posed a "real risk of brain injury."

The infant's biological mother spoke to the court prior to sentencing and asked that a prison sentence be issued for Hogan.

The defendant's attorney, Kevin Stotts, asked for a sentence of community control. He said Hogan was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of the incident and had been given a medical discharge from the military after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"My client makes no excuses for what she did," Stotts said. "She knows it was wrong and has expressed her remorse. However, to provide a little context, she was a new mother herself and was also caring for (the victim). She was overwhelmed, your honor. Allie snapped and lost control."

Fighting back tears as she addressed the judge, Hogan said that on the day of the incident she was feeling "tired, frustrated, suicidal; like everything was falling apart. (But) it hurts me that I did something like this."