Prison time for Rio Arriba sheriff

Dec. 2—SANTA FE — A judge sentenced Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan to three years in prison Thursday, a day after a jury convicted him of two felonies for helping a friend avoid arrest in 2017.

Lujan, 60, apparently resigned as sheriff shortly before his sentencing hearing, a prosecutor said during the hearing.

First District Court Judge Kathleen Ellenwood said she sentenced Lujan to a term in prison because elected officials "must be held to a higher standard."

"When the people of Rio Arriba County elected you as sheriff, they put their trust in you to uphold the law, and you let them down," Ellenwood said. "You are not above the law. Nor can you ignore the law when it serves your purpose."

Lujan, who wore a mask, showed little emotion has he stood listening to the sentence.

He was remanded to state custody immediately after sentencing. Two officers escorted Lujan out of the courtroom through a side door, but he was not handcuffed and allowed to carry a cell phone and other personal items.

Lujan made a brief statement on his own behalf shortly before he was sentenced.

"I try to do the best I can to help everybody I can, and in no way do I want to harm anyone or hurt anyone," he said.

The sentencing came just a day after a 1st Judicial District jury found Lujan guilty of harboring a felon for helping conceal a friend, Phillip Chacon, as police sought the former Española city councilor on a warrant for aggravated fleeing from law officers.

Jurors also found Lujan guilty of intimidating a witness for ordering one of his deputies, Cody Lattin, to withhold information about Chacon's whereabouts from other law enforcement officers.

Lujan was ordered to serve two years in prison for witness intimidation, and an additional year for harboring a felon, with the sentences to run consecutively.

The judge also sentenced Lujan to 1 1/2 years of probation after he completes his prison term.

Lujan had faced a maximum sentence of 4 1/2 years in prison for the two convictions.

Story continues

Lujan's attorney, Jason Bowles, told the judge he intends to appeal the verdict and asked the judge to allow Lujan to remain free pending appeal.

Ellenwood rejected the request, she said, "based on Mr. Lujan's conduct during the course of the last trial and afterwards."

Lujan's trial this week was his second on the same charges. His first trial in Tierra Amarilla ended in a mistrial in June after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

During that trial, Lujan's supporters held a cookout in the courthouse parking lot that prompted a judge to approve a change of venue to Santa Fe for the second trial.

Special prosecutor Andrea Rowley Reeb said after the hearing Thursday that she was "thrilled and pleased" that Lujan will serve time in prison.

The sentence will send a "clear message" to elected officials that they will be held accountable for violations of law.

Reeb had asked for the judge to sentence Lujan to the maximum 4 1/2 -year prison sentence because he violated the public's trust in his role as a law enforcement officer.

"He should be held to a higher standard than a regular person in this situation," Reeb said.

Lujan faces another trial Jan. 10 in Santa Fe also involving Chacon.

Lujan faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly interfering with Española police at they attempted to execute a search warrant at Chacon's home in March 2020, according to the indictment.