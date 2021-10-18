Prison watchdog member accused of smuggling drugs into major British jail

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
The person was responsible for monitoring and reporting on the treatment and conditions of prisoners - True Images/Alamy Stock Photo
A senior member of a watchdog at one of Britain’s biggest prisons has been accused of smuggling drugs and phones into the jail.

The watchdog has been arrested and suspended from their post on the prison’s independent watchdog after a police investigation.

Prison sources said police were alerted from a tip-off which claimed the watchdog was bringing in the drugs and phones after striking up a relationship with one of the inmates in the jail.

The IMB member has been suspended but not sacked by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) pending the investigation, which is understood to have begun in August.

As a member of the jail’s independent monitoring board (IMB),they were responsible for monitoring and reporting on the treatment and conditions of prisoners.

Members have unrestricted access to their local prison at any time and can talk to any prisoner or detainee they wish to, out of sight and hearing of a member of staff if necessary.

The revelation comes just days after Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, revealed a new network of X-ray body scanners is now operating at all men’s prisons. It has foiled 10,000 attempts to smuggle drugs, weapons and phones into jails.

It is likely to lead to a review of how IMB members are vetted and supervised, as the Government seeks to stop organised crime bosses and drug dealing networks continuing to run their criminal empires from jail.

IMB members are recruited as ordinary members of the public to provide independent, unpaid work monitoring the day-to-day life of prisons. They make on average two to three visits per month.

Faith Spear, a former IMB chairman at Hollesley Bay prison, in Suffolk, said there needed to be a “major shake-up” to tighten up scrutiny and checks on IMB members and their visits.

She said neither she nor her bags had been searched once during her four years in post, while IMB members had free rein to go wherever they wanted in a jail without supervision.

She cited one case when she was alarmed to discover one of her fellow IMB members had signed in two members of the public for a visit, without any checks being made.

She claimed no references were needed to become a member of an IMB, suggesting that in some cases it was down to personal friendships. “IMBs can be so desperate for members they will take anyone,” she said.

The MoJ said IMB members were subject to the same full vetting and checks as were done for prison staff. "While references are not taken, due diligence checks are carried out on all applicants as part of the appointments process," said the MoJ.

A spokesman said that although they had unrestricted access, they were given a comprehensive induction which lasted a year, with a mentor and security training.

