Prisoner with a 36HH bust wins sex discrimination claim

The biggest bra available was a 40E which did not fit the woman's shape - Stone RF/Tara Moore

A prisoner with a 36HH bust has won a sex discrimination claim because prison bras were too small for her.

The woman, in her 40s, asked staff for a bra because she did not have one that fitted properly.

Male and female inmates are entitled to clothes including underwear, and prisons normally provide a range of sizes.

However, the woman was told by staff at her jail in England that the biggest bra available was a 40E.

She tried it and found that the cup size was too small, whilst the size around her back was too large.

“It went around me one-and-a-half times,” she told the prisoners’ newspaper Inside Time.

She had the added problem that the standard prison bras lacked underwiring.

“There’s no point in giving a woman my size a bra without underwires. It just won’t do the job,” she said.

‘Decency issue’

The woman complained to the prison authorities and received a reply stating: “Sorry, the largest we stock is size E, please contact healthcare or management to order some.”

After being advised by a prison officer that it could be a case of sex discrimination, she lodged a formal complaint for discrimination on the grounds of gender.

In April, the prison’s diversity and inclusion manager replied that they would uphold her complaint: “I acknowledge that this is unacceptable, and a decency issue, and I apologise that this has not been fixed..We will ensure that the size of bras available are larger in the future so we can accommodate for all women.”

In July, the women was finally given three underwired 36HH bras in a range of colours, which had been ordered in from lingerie maker Fantasie.

They would cost £35 each if purchased online. She said: “The bras came, and they fit! They are very comfortable and nice to wear.”

Prison campaigners said her success suggested other women facing similar problems might benefit from complaining.

‘No measurement service’

However, those who do not know their correct bra size face an additional problem – as women’s prisons do not offer a measurement service.

A Prison Service spokesman said that governors or directors must allow garments which fit to be handed in by family or friends.

If they cannot obtain them via that means, then they are expected to buy the necessary clothing in the appropriate size.

Last year a prison was criticised by inspectors for a huge delay in getting extra large clothing to inmates whose previous garments no longer fitted them.

Inspectors from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) lambasted the regime at HMP Eastwood Park in Gloucestershire, saying that many inmates - who had piled on weight during lockdown - had to resort to wearing “loose fitting pyjamas’ all day”.

