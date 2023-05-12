Prisoner advocate says inmate put in solitary for talking to reporter

Bernard Jemison has been urging people to pay attention to the conditions in Alabama prisons for the past year. He has posted videos of people who need medical attention but, he says, are ignored. When Marcus Williams died, Jemison spoke out, claiming it was because of medical neglect.

Prisoner advocate Rhonda Averhart says Jemison has been moved to infirmary segregation because he started a hunger strike on Wednesday. But Averhart says she believes it's also retribution for his videos and for speaking to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“I think it’s because they’re seeing that he’s still been posting videos of guys in there that need medical attention," Averhart said.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials denied that Jemison has been placed in segregation.

"Inmate placement and bed assignments are a matter of security and cannot be disclosed. However, I can verify that inmate Jemison is not currently in the Restrictive Housing Unit," an ADOC spokesperson said in an email.

Averhart said that because Jemison is in segregation at the infirmary, officials are claiming that he has not been punished.

Jemison has been at Ventress for about three weeks. Averhart said that ever since the Montgomery Advertiser reported in late April on Williams' death, the warden at Ventress Correctional Facility has had it out for Jemison.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jemison was put into segregation, Averhart said. She also heard reports from other prisoners that prison officials have denied Jemison hygienic items and clothes.

Averhart said this is not the first time prison officials have lashed out because of Jemison's videos. He spent months in segregation while he was still at Easterling Correctional Facility.

Prison officials also put William Davis, the man featured in Jemison's latest video, into segregation. Davis has a colostomy bag, and his face appeared swollen in the video.

Jemison previously launched a hunger strike at Easterling but had to stop at about a week.

Alex Gladden is the public safety reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prisoner advocate says inmate put in solitary for talking to reporter