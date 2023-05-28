Prisoner breaks hospital window with oxygen tank, plunges to death, California cops say

A man held under police guard at a San Jose hospital fell to his death after shattering a window with an oxygen tank, California police reported.

The man was being treated for a pre-existing medical condition at O’Conner Hospital after his arrest on a charge of violating a court order, San Jose police said in a news release.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, the man grabbed an oxygen tank, police said. He threatened the officer and hospital staff, who retreated from the room.

The man used the tank to break a window and climbed out onto a ledge, police said. He then fell 20 feet from the ledge, causing life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to another hospital, where he died, police said.

His name had not been released by Saturday, May 27, The Mercury News reported.

San Jose police and the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Police ask that anyone with information call 408-277-5283.

Woman crushed when wreck sends cement bags flying off overpass, California cops say

Riders dangle in midair as roller coaster evacuated, California video shows

Passenger spies pilot climbing through cockpit window. Here’s the story behind photo