Prisoner charged with assaulting corrections officer

Mar. 1—An Espyville woman has been charged by police with assaulting a corrections officer at the Crawford County Correctional Facility.

Samantha R. Wheeler, 34, of 3703 State Highway 285, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner, simple assault and harassment.

The incident took place at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the county jail in Saegertown when Wheeler kicked a corrections officer in the right leg and spat on the officer's right arm and hand, according to the criminal complaint filed by state police.

Wheeler, who was in jail on parole violations, was arraigned on the new charges before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. She is being held in jail in lieu of $45,000 bond with a preliminary hearing date to be scheduled.