Prisoner death sparks investigation at North Kern State Prison

Jul. 4—The death of an inmate at North Kern State Prison in Delano has prompted an investigation by the California Department or Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A news release from the agency Tuesday afternoon said inmate Ricardo Saldivar, 25, was found unresponsive during a security and welfare check at 2:08 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m.

Saldivar, who came to the prison from Los Angeles County on June 22, was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and a consecutive, first-degree attempted murder sentence.

The department said he shared a cell with inmate Peter Valencia, 47, who is serving 18 years for attempted murder as a second-strike offense. He entered the prison May 3 from Los Angeles County.

The investigation is being joined by the prison's Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern County coroner. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified of Saldivar's death, the CDCR reported.