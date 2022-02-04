A prisoner died in Norwich police custody Friday. Here's what we know so far.

NORWICH - State police and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the “in-custody” death of a prisoner in a Norwich Police Department holding cell, police officials said.

Few details of the Friday death were shared by Norwich police, except that the inspector’s general’s office, with assistance from the state police’s Central District Major Crime Squad, was investigating the incident.

The deceased individual’s name and age were not disclosed pending notification of next of kin.

An individual at the Office of the Inspector General said his agency was notified of the death at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday and an autopsy on the individual is scheduled for Saturday.

A Central District Major Crime van parked outside the Norwich police station.

State police and the Office of the Inspector General are required by state statute to investigate deaths in police custody. Norwich police officials referred questions about the death to those two agencies.

At 1 p.m. on Friday the central district major crime squad van could be seen parked at the lower entrance of department headquarters

In an afternoon news release, the Norwich department said more information “will be forthcoming,” but did not indicate when such information would be released.

State police officials via mail Friday afternoon referred any inquiries into the death to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

