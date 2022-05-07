Prisoner dies in Massachusetts State Police custody

A prisoner in State Police custody died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

A spokesperson for State Police said the man, a 49-year-old resident of Fremont, N.H., was arrested on Rt. 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man had been charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic and speeding.

The man was in custody at the Danvers barracks. Troopers checked on his condition in person every 30 minutes, per State Police policy, the spokesperson said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the man was found to be unresponsive. Danvers Fire and EMS responded was called and performed emergency first aid, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the barracks and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death. The Massachusetts State Police will also conduct an administrative review of the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW