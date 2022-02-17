Prisoner dies in Ray County jail of apparent suicide: authorities

A prisoner at the Ray County jail was found dead Thursday following an incident authorities believe was a suicide.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office announced the death in a brief post on Facebook. No specific details were immediately disclosed about the death. The identity of the prisoner was also not immediately released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate. MSHP said in a tweet Thursday that its investigation has determined that the prisoner died as a result of suicide.

The Ray County jail is in Henrietta, Missouri, about an hour east of Kansas City.