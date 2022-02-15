Prisoner dies in Wyandotte County jail, no foul play suspected: sheriff’s office

A prisoner died in the Wyandotte County Detention Center after being found unresponsive in a jail cell on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

A medical emergency was discovered during a routine jail cell check that occurred around 1:05 p.m., Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement. Lifesaving measures were immediately attempted to revive the person and emergency services, including the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, were called up to help, Harvey said.

The identity of the prisoner, who was pronounced dead within the facility, has not been disclosed. Authorities do not suspect foul play based on preliminary findings, Harvey said.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation of the in-custody death.