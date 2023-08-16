A prisoner escaped a Broward hospital, and police ask for tips as they search for him

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped a Broward hospital on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Garza, 32, was caught on tape leaving South Florida State Hospital around midnight, according to Pembroke Pines police. He was last spotted wearing a red-and-black striped shirt, camouflage pants and a brown coat.

Garza stands at five feet, nine inches and has dark, shoulder length hair.

According to agency databases, Garza isn’t an inmate in the Broward jail or in a state prison. Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami reports that Garza, who deals with mental health issues, is incarcerated at the South Florida State Hospital. The hospital treats people charged with crimes who are incompetent to stand to trial, found not guilty due to insanity or ordered to receive treatment.

Police are urging the community avoid approaching Garza and contact police at 954-431-2200 if they see him.