Prisoner who escaped from Lansing found in Kansas City, Kansas, after 2-day search

A man who escaped from the state prison in Lansing nearly two days ago has been apprehended.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer saw Michael Stroede walking near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue, about 25 miles southeast of Lansing Correctional Facility. He was taken into custody without incident, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department posted on social media.

Stroede, 43, walked away from Lansing around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

That prompted the Lansing School District to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Stroede had been convicted of distributing drugs in Rice County and was serving his sentence in a minimum security unit, KDOC said.