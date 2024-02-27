Prisoner who escaped from transport vehicle in Waltham taken into custody, police say

A prisoner who escaped from a transport van prompted a large search by multiple law enforcement agencies Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department notified State Police one of their prisoners broke out from a transport vehicle on Route 95 southbound near Exit 41 in Waltham, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed just after 7 p.m. the prisoner was taken into custody in the area of Second Avenue.

The name of the prisoner as well as a physical description was not immediately available. It is also unclear what crimes they may have committed.

The State Police Air Wing along with Waltham Police conducted the search. It is still unknown how the prisoner escaped custody in the first place.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

