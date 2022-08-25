Prisoner escapes Hartford courthouse

Aug. 25—HARTFORD — State police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from Hartford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon during a court proceeding.

The escaped prisoner is identified as Hartford resident Marico Ellis, 24. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

State police said they are actively searching for Ellis in Hartford, and have notified Hartford Police as well as other area departments.

According to court records, Ellis had been in court for a plea hearing to respond to charges including second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a pistol, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, among other charges.

Ellis had been released on bond before the scheduled hearing, according to court records.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, police said.

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.