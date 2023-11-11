Prisoner leaves work detail on motor grader, still missing

Richard Bruce Salyer Jr.

A Jefferson County Correctional Institution (JCCI) inmate and the 27,000-pound piece of heavy equipment he was last seen operating are missing and area law enforcement are asking the public’s help in locating them.

Richard Bruce Salyer Jr., 48, a Georgia State Prison inmate incarcerate at JCCI was last seen Friday, Oct. 27, around 12:30 p.m., driving the Caterpillar 140H motor-grader at Dukes and Kindon Road southwest of Bartow where he was serving on a road scraping detail.

“Salyer should be considered dangerous,” said a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Arrest warrants have been obtained on Salyer for felony escape.”

Both Salyer and the motor-grader were still missing as of Wednesday, Nov. 1. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Salyer or the equipment have been asked to contact the Jefferson County Communications Center at (478) 625-4014 or your local law enforcement agency.

The missing Jefferson County Caterpillar motor grader looks similar to this model, officers said.

