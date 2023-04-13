Prisoners allegedly smuggled contraband into Leavenworth Penitentiary with flying drones

Six people are charged in a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday that outlines an alleged contraband smuggling operation that made use of flying drones to bring items like cigarettes and cellphones into the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth.

Two prisoners, Dale Gaver III and Melvin Edwards, allegedly arranged with four people on the outside to bring inmate-requested items into the prison between August 2020 and May 2021. The allegations were made public following the confirmed arrests of all the accused co-conspirators, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District of Kansas.

The investigation tracked purchases of items, including a “Splash Drone 3 Plus” equipped with night vision, and cellphones purchased from Walmart. Transactions over the money phone application CashApp recorded what the government contends were illegal payments made as part of the smuggling operation.

Among the examples listed in the indictment was one package dropped off in the prison yard on Jan. 14, 2021. It contained nine cellphones, tobacco and K-2, a synthetic cannabis product, the government alleges.

On another occasion in February, one person not charged in the conspiracy allegedly received a photo of “suspected marijuana” via Facebook from Gaver III. The reply was: “Looks pretty fire.”

“We should be getting some in a couple weeks,” a follow-up message said, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also allege Gaver III was caught in possession of meth and marijuana while incarcerated in 2021.

The others charged are Dale Gaver II, Rex Hill, Joshua Hamilton and Tamarae Hollman. All face at least one felony count of conspiracy.