Prisoners who escaped federal custody in Mid-South recaptured 6 months later

Two men who spent six months on the run after escaping jail in Millington are back behind bars, according to the United States Marshals Service.

The Marshals Service said that Alex Robinson and Deshun Ray escaped federal custody on June 6, 2022.

RELATED: 2 federal inmates walk away from Millington prison, officials say

They were being held at the Federal Correctional Institute in Millington, the Marshals Service said.

The two walked away from the prison and were noticed missing around 5 p.m. that day.

Robinson was being held on a 180-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).

Ray was also sentenced to 180 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Marshals Service said that Robinson was captured in Rosebud, North Carolina on Thursday.

Ray was rearrested on December 2 by the Memphis Police Department, the Marshals Service said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



