Prisoners may have to be released early, Dominic Raab warned as prisons hit capacity

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, has sanctioned the use of more police cells - David Rose

Prisoners may have to be released early, Dominic Raab has been warned as jails are set to hit capacity.

The Justice Secretary has already sanctioned measures including the use of police cells as the jail population has grown by more than 4,000 in just a year so that it is now only 600 places short of the maximum capacity of 85,000.

Internal forecasts project the prison population will continue to rise, sparking fears that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) may have to introduce some form of early release or risk breaching operational caps on numbers agreed in the past two years ago.

“He is refusing to contemplate early releases this time around but he hasn’t any other options,” said a source. The prison population is forecast to rise by a further 10,000 in the next two years

To find ways of ramping up cell capacity, ministers have appointed a “gold commander” for the first time since the Covid pandemic to tackle the problem.

This has already seen the MoJ commission 150 police cells, of which 26 were used last week under a scheme known as Operation Safeguard. It was last activated in 2007/08.

It is thought a further 250 police cells will be requested but sources warned this was likely to be a stop-gap measure that could only tide prisons over for the next few weeks.

Prison officials have also taken the rare step of weekend transfers of inmates approved to move from closed jails to open prisons to ease the pressure. All non-essential maintenance of prison cells has also been halted so they can continue to be used, provided it is safe to do so.

The prison service has started installing ready-built “rapid deployment” cells in jails which are expected to increase capacity by 1,000 by the end of this year.

Deportations

It is understood Mr Raab is looking to speed up deportations among the 10,000 foreign criminals currently held in UK jails. About half are thought to be eligible for deportation including Albanians who comprise 14 per cent. The UK has agreed a series of new deportation deals with Albania.

A further controversial option would be to go above operational capacity which could see more prisoners share cells, or two-men cells being reconfigured to accept three inmates. However, it is understood the Prison Governors’ Association (PGA) is likely to seek a judicial review of any such move.

“The concern is that governors will be ordered to increase capacity above those levels, squeezing in more prisoners, to avoid the prospect of early release,” said a prison source. “More overcrowding means more austere regimes, greater instability and reduced safety.”

It is understood some form of early release is being considered, possibly by expanding the release of prisoners on tags and home curfews, although it is unlikely ministers would present it as such after campaigning as the party of tough justice and longer prison sentences.

Although officials said no options have been ruled out, they rejected any suggestion that there would be Labour government-style releases of thousands of prisoners.

Ministers are spending £4 billion to create 20,000 extra places by the mid 2020s including six new prisons, of which three have or are being built and three are subject to planning appeals.