Prisoners Released by Israel Return Home Following Hamas Hostage Exchange

Palestinian prisoners returned to their homes in Jerusalem on November 26, after being released by Israel as part of an exchange involving hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Footage filmed by Wadi Hilweh Information Center showed a number of prisoners returning home in East Jerusalem and being greeted by family and friends.

Further hostages and prisoners were set to be exchanged on Monday, November 27, but Hamas raised concerns over the lists of detainees set to be released by Israel, Haaretz reported, citing Palestinian sources. Haaretz said six women were missing from Israel’s list on Sunday, causing contention in negotiations.

Qatari mediators were reported to be working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays. Credit: Wadi Hilweh Information Center via Storyful