The prisons crisis is a danger to Britain – and liberals are stoking it

The Minister of Justice has a dismal job these days, and prison overcrowding is probably the most dispiriting issue to land in his in-tray. Yesterday the screw was turned: the leader of the Prison Governors’ Association warned Alex Chalk that the men’s prison estate was essentially full, and that women’s prisons were not far behind.

Unfortunately this leaves him and prisons minister Damian Hinds between a rock and a very hard place, not least given the escape at HMP Wandsworth earlier this year and subsequent calls for it to be shut down. New prisons take time; they also take money, and hence a battle with the Treasury for every new cell. With a very difficult election next year, this dreary corner is an even harder one to fight against more eye-catching expenditures from other departments. If you’re trying to sell a house, you’re more likely to redecorate the kitchen than replace the roof timbers.

Also, prisoner numbers unfortunately demonstrate a kind of natural incremental drift. Several reasons explain this. One is the continuing creation of new offences. However attractive the idea of a new crime of, say, coercive and controlling behaviour, someone in the future will have to accommodate the increasing number of prisoners it produces.

Another is the pressure on courts to “clamp down,” as shown by (for example) the increasing tendency to imprison, pour encourager les autres, people actually guilty of no more than saying something seriously offensive on social media. Witness a case in March this year where a football fan’s racist post attacking Marcus Rashford landed the author in jail for six weeks. The teenager’s language was appalling and inexcusable and has no place in British society, but was a jail sentence proportionate, not least at a time when theft is being effectively decriminalised?

Again, when faced with a particularly brazen instance of criminality that could not be adequately punished because the maximum sentence was too low, Parliament may well do the obvious thing and increase it. Unfortunately, this is a two-edged sword. Under existing sentencing principles an increase in the maximum is seen as an instruction to increase sentences generally, even for those less seriously guilty. In June this year, for example, exactly this happened with motoring offences such as causing death by dangerous driving. Following a raising of the maximum, the Sentencing Council, which advises judges on sentencing, raised its tariff for almost all instances of those offences. This hasn’t yet fed through to bigger prison numbers, but it is a racing certainty that in due course it will.

In the short to medium term, there’s not much choice but to increase capacity. True, when faced with a similar problem in 2007, the Blair government brazenly let out several thousand prisoners deemed non-dangerous: but this hardly strengthens the ides of prison as a deterrent, and in any case would surely be electoral suicide.

The Government is trying. The Justice Ministry has promised to deliver 20,000 more places in the next few years. And there is a plan to change the law to allow renting space in jails elsewhere in Europe to absorb the excess: an idea apparently outlandish, but actually fairly sensible and one already used, with apparent success, by Norway when a few years ago it bought prison space in the Netherlands.

In the long term, however, we will have to think of ways to send fewer people down. With 159 prisoners per 100,000 people, we lag well behind other large European countries such as France (in the low hundreds) and Germany (in the 70s). Why not, for example, contemplate a principle that speech should only give rise to prison in the most exceptional circumstances? Or even that raising the maximum penalty leaves less serious instances untouched? Could strengthening our borders and a tougher approach to deportation help, given roughly 12 per cent of the prison population are foreign nationals?

The Tories could do with some big ideas like this, if only to give the impression that on crime they are the thinking party and wrong-foot Labour as the party of unthinking “lock them up and throw away the key.” Now there’s a counter-intuitive thought.

