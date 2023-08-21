The prisons Lucy Letby is likely to call home for rest of her life

Rose West, left, was moved to Low Newton where Lucy Letby, right, served her remand

Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life behind bars alongside some of Britain’s most notorious serial killers and violent offenders.

HMP Bronzefield and HMP Low Newton are considered to be the most likely prisons in which Letby will serve her sentence.

The 33-year-old former neonatal nurse who murdered seven children and tried to kill six more, was given a rare whole life order on Monday.

HMP Bronzefield, built on the site of a residential school for orphans in Surrey, is a high security prison for 527 Category A female inmates, one of only two such prisons in the country.

Among those held at the privately-run prison are Sharon Carr, also known as The Devil’s Daughter, who at the age of just 12 murdered 18-year-old Katie Rackliff after picking her out at random as she walked home from a nightclub in Camberley in June 1992; and Rizlaine Boular, who was sentenced in 2018 to a minimum of 16 years imprisonment for her part in an Isil-inspired suicide plot to mount a bomb and gun attack on the British Museum.

HMP Bronzefield

Since its opening in June 2004, Bronzefield has laboured under a reputation for an allegedly lax regime, high staff turnover and poor industrial relations.

There was criticism of the prison’s facilities for pregnant mothers when a new-born baby died after the unnamed 18-year-old mother gave birth alone in her cell without medical supervision or help in October 2019.

The prison, run by Sodexo Justice Services, has a 12-bed mother and baby unit, accommodating children up to 18 months old and in 2012 became the first prison in the UK to have its own branch of the Women’s Institute.

The branch is for members of staff and for inmates who are taking part in resettlement programmes ahead of their release.

HMP Bronzefield offers full-time education courses including art, English as a foreign language and information technology. There are also workshops in cleaning science and arts and crafts.

At Low Newton, in Brasside, Co Durham, Letby would be housed alongside Joanna Dennehy, also serving a whole life order for the killing of three men.

The prison is located next door to the so-called Monster Mansion of HMP Frankland, which holds Soham murderer Ian Huntley as well as Wayne Couzens and Levi Bellfield.

The third female prisoner currently serving a whole life order, Rose West, was moved to Low Newton from HMP Bronzefield – where Letby had been serving her time on remand – after prisoners were found to be plotting to attack her with pool balls.

West is now at HM New Hall, Flockton, in Yorkshire, after being convicted in 1995 of ten murders.

The jail, which was opened in 1965, has also housed Britain’s youngest female murderer Sharon Carr, as well as Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly.

Low Newton

Low Newton — a maximum security jail and young offender institution — is considered a leader in changing the behaviour of dangerous female offenders.

It is home to the Primrose Project, designed to treat women with “dangerous and severe personality disorders” — the only women’s prison in the UK with such a unit.

The service has 12 places for female offenders who are at a high risk of harm in England and Wales but can only accommodate one restricted-status woman at a time.

Entry criteria include a current offence of violence against the person, presenting a high risk of committing another serious offence, and likely to have a severe form of personality disorder.

An Independent Monitoring Board report, published in 2021, found that lessons and workshops had been axed due to problems with a leaking roof, while an entire block was due for demolition after failing health and safety checks.

