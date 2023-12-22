Pritchard Building renovation to receive $750K grant

Dec. 22—CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties will receive a combined $1 million in grant awards through the State Revitalization Program, including $750,000 for the Prichard Building renovation project in Frostburg, according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

Gov. Wes Moore said the program, which includes additional funds for other projects across the state, is designed to promote community development and economic growth.

"To win the decade, we must be intentional about building sustainable, vibrant communities that lift all Marylanders," Moore said in a statement. "These investments will support local and county leaders in their vital work to drive economic growth and create stronger pathways to prosperity in all parts of the state. Together, we will continue to revitalize our communities and reveal Maryland's full potential."

Administered by Frostburg State University, the Prichard project includes restoration and redevelopment of the 1 W. Main St. property for a mixed-use center.

"This is a restoration grant so they can restore the property," state Sen. Mike McKay said. "It is a collaboration where the town needed to secure the funding even though they identified that the intent for use was with FSU. The university had done this with another building on Main Street and it can be used for various needs such as offices, class space or student programs."

The Prichard Building was the home to Prichard Hardware for several decades until it suffered significant damage in a 2009 fire.

The city of Cumberland is being awarded $100,000 to offer relocation packages up to $20,000 to attract remote workers to live inside the city limits.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said some details are still being worked out but the program should be available in the spring.

"It's for somebody moving in from outside the area and they are purchasing a home," Morriss said. "There will be $10,000 to go toward the purchase of the home and then another $10,000 if the home would require rehabilitation. The home will need to be their primary residence for five years."

Morriss said similar programs have been done successfully in other municipalities across the U.S.

The city of Cumberland is also receiving $50,000 for facade improvement grants for eligible downtown commercial establishments and an additional $50,000 for a Roof Replacement Program, which provides new roofs to residents who are low income disabled, elderly or veterans.

The Garrett County Community Action Committee was awarded $50,000 for its facade improvement program for business establishments. The committee will also receive $25,000 for exterior renovations of the Friend Family Museum in Friendsville.

