Pritchardville man accused of sexually abusing two minors for more than two years, police say

A Pritchardville man was charged Sunday after he allegedly sexually abused two minors under the age of 11, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Angel Matais-Zavala, 44, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A family member of the children reached out to investigators Saturday to report the abuse, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The family member told police the abuse had taken place at a home in Pritchardville for more than two years. Matais-Zavala had regular access to the children during that time, Viens said.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony charge that carries a minimum of 25 years in prison, if convicted, according to the S.C. Code of Laws. Third-degree sexual conduct with a minor has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, if found guilty.

As of Monday, Matais-Zavala was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort. His attorney’s information was not immediately available Monday.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling the Hopeful Horizons 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.