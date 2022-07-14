Pritcher found guilty of murder in death of 7-year-old

Jul. 14—A Vigo County jury found Brandon Pritcher guilty of murder of his 7-year-old son, along with other charges on Thursday.

Sentencing is slated for Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Vigo County Superior Court Division 3.

Pritcher testified Wednesday that he had spanked his 7-year-old son Leeam with his hand and a belt and admitted "slap[ping] him upside the head," but insisted that he was not trying to hurt the boy on Sept. 19, 2020.

Pritcher is accused of beating Leeam at their Terre Haute home, which authorities say led to Leeam's death the next day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Pritcher, 28, was found guilty on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in death of a person under 14, domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

This story will be updated.