Pritcher gets 65 years for son's murder

Aug. 17—Before Judge Sarah Mullican sentenced Brandon Pritcher to 65 years in prison — the maximum possible penalty — for the murder of his 7-year-old son, the convicted man broke down on the stand under questioning from his attorney.

Defense Attorney Matthew Daley asked Pritcher on Tuesday afternoon about multiple concussions he had suffered, hoping to prove a mitigating circumstance in sentencing.

Pritcher cut him off — "None of that matters!" he shouted, then spoke of how he cried every night, insisting those who found him "unemotional" during the trial were mistaken. He wept as he discussed "the things that go through my mind — my thoughts, my feelings" and then wailed, "I know my life is over! I know it!"

He still insisted, however, that he was not guilty of murder in the death of 7-year-old son, Leeam, that he "made mistakes" that said he failed "my own son!"

His monologue went on for several minutes, with some of it incomprehensible and/or strewn with obscenities.

Deputy prosecutor Dan McGlone, who oversaw the case and the questioning during the trial, said, "I've handled a lot of cases. I've handled a 39-year-old cold case, I've handled other murder cases. This one was the most emotional one I've ever been involved in.

"When I was preparing for it, I would have to take many breaks. I would work on it a little while, and then I would take a break," the prosecutor said.

"The same is true for the officers who worked on it, and everyone in the prosecutor's office," he added. "I keep thinking about that young boy who kept saying, 'No, Daddy, no' while he continued to beat him."

On July 14, Pritcher was found guilty of beating Leeam on Sept. 19, 2020, which led to the boy's death the next day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. A jury announced its verdict after less than three hours of deliberation.

Five other lesser charges that Pritcher was also found guilty for were vacated by Judge Mullican on Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 3.

Pritcher entered the courtroom in handcuffs and orange prison scrubs, accompanied by five sheriff's deputies. Deputy prosecutor Rob Roberts, who led the sentencing portion of the trial, brought three witnesses to the stand.

First was Raven Layton, Leeam's mother, who read a statement that said, in part, "You didn't just kill my son that night, you killed me, too."

Layton's weeping often caused her to take pauses while delivering her statement. "Why couldn't you stop yourself?" she said through tears. "Why wasn't that first drop of blood enough to make you stop?"

Leeam's grandmother, Tammy Layton, spoke next, speaking of the trauma she has endured since the boy's murder. "I hope you suffer every day," she told Pritcher.

Under Roberts' questioning, Felicia Mize, Pritcher's girlfriend at the time of the murder, spoke of multiple incidents of unbridled violence she suffered at his hands, saying that he choked her to the point of nearly blacking out a number of times.

Pritcher interjected comments during her testimony, forcing Mullican to order him to remain quiet. While Daley was questioning Mize, Pritcher whispered in his attorney's ear, prompting Daley to wave him away.

After hearing Pritcher's outburst on the stand, Roberts told Mullican, "He has no emotional control — that is what makes him so dangerous." Roberts also noted that for all of Pritcher's comments on the stand, not once did he express any desire to be a better person.

During Daley's final words to Mullican, during which he told her, "His criminal history is certainly very limited" and suggested one wouldn't expect him to speak of becoming a better person under such circumstances, Pritcher leaned back and looked at his attorney incredulously.

He then interrupted: "I do want to change! I'm sorry I didn't say I wanted to change."

In delivering her decision, Mullican found but one mitigating circumstance — Pritcher's brain injuries — but did not consider it significant enough to reduce his sentence.

"This is a guy who has such uncontrollable anger that society has to be protected from him," McGlone observed. "He needs to go to jail, yes, for retribution for what he did, but also, society needs to be protected from this man. He will kill again, I believe."

McGlone agreed with Roberts' assessment that Pritcher represented "the worst of the worst," particularly as a parent. "Most parents, their motivation to get up in the morning, to get to work, to make a better life, is their children," he said. "This man killed his own son. I cannot imagine a worse thing for someone to do, and I can't imagine a worse way for a child to die than at the hands of his father."

Roberts said a plea bargain in the case was never a serious consideration.

"One of the things we always look at is whether someone's willing to accept responsibility for what their actions," said Roberts. "To put it bluntly, we communicated that if he's not willing to plead to murder, we're not going to talk. He never expressed a willingness to plead to a murder charge so there were no plea negotiations in this case."

Pritcher intends to appeal, and will be represented by another public defender. He was escorted from the courtroom with his shirt pulled up over his head.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.