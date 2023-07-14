Pritchett family: Death shouldn't be 'celebrated'

Jul. 14—LIMA — Darlene Pritchett saw the news days before the one-year mark of her nephew's death: The deputy who killed Quincy J. Pritchett was named cop of the year by the Lima Exchange Club.

News of the award sent a fresh wave of grief through the Pritchett family — a "slap in the face," as Darlene Pritchett described to The Lima News.

"We don't think it should ever be celebrated," she said. "... We still lose sleep. We still cry at night."

The Lima Exchange Club awarded Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Izak Ackerman in May with the club's 2022 Law Officer of the Year award, citing the fatal June 2022 altercation and a second incident in which a fleeing suspect shot at Ackerman and another deputy.

"Despite twice putting his life in jeopardy in a span of a few months, Deputy Ackerman remains a strong example of a professional and dedicated law enforcement officer and continues to work to ensure the safety of all citizens of Allen County," the nomination stated.

Weeks later, the Ohio Tactical Officers Association awarded Ackerman the Steven Smith Award for Valor for "his actions and bravery after being shot," according to a Facebook post by the Allen County Sheriff's Office, published days before the one-year mark of Pritchett's death.

But the Pritchetts say there were no condolences for their family, who are rotating shifts caring for Quincy's grandmother in hospice now that her primary caretaker — Quincy — is gone.

"No remorse. No 'I'm sorry for your loss.' None of that," said Darlene Pritchett, who described her nephew as a quiet, dedicated father who wasn't known to carry firearms. "I can't find anything bad to say about him, and that's what's not making sense," she said.

Ackerman fatally shot Quincy Pritchett on June 21, 2022, during an altercation on Second Street blocks away from Pritchett's grandmother's home, where Pritchett's family says he was headed before he died.

An Allen County grand jury found Ackerman was justified in using lethal force after an outside investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded Pritchett likely fired at least one bullet that struck Ackerman in the face during the altercation, which occurred as Pritchett fled a traffic stop.

Ackerman told investigators he initiated the stop under suspicion Pritchett was trying to evade him after he noticed Pritchett making four left turns in a "high-crime" neighborhood. He returned to duty in September.

"They feel like it's OK to do this, and then they get a slap across the wrist," said Quincy's aunt, Margie Pritchett.

The NAACP called on Sheriff Matthew Treglia to equip deputies with body-worn cameras in the aftermath of Pritchett's death, which occured outside of view of the headlights on Ackerman's cruiser camera.

Treglia met with lawmakers in March to discuss body camera disclosure laws, which he said should go further to protect the privacy of citizens, but told The Lima News at the time that body cameras wouldn't have made a difference in Pritchett's case.

"I don't know what outcome you expect when you shoot one of my officers other than the one he got," Treglia said in March.

Still, the Pritchetts ask: Will law enforcement agencies in Lima revisit their training to avoid unnecessary interactions?

"Just because you're driving at night doesn't mean you're committing a crime," Darlene Pritchett said. "Making a left turn isn't a crime. ... (The community) feels bullied. They feel afraid, which is why a lot of times they react the way they do."

"You could be going to pay your bills and the cops will follow you to nit-pick: Oh, your tint is too dark or one of your brake lights is out," Margie Pritchett said, "and then it will lead to a killing."