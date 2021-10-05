Priti Patel announces inquiry into how 'monster' Wayne Couzens was able to work as police officer

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Priti Patel has launched an inquiry into how murderer Wayne Couzens became and remained a Metropolitan police officer before kidnapping, raping and killing Sarah Everard.

The two-part inquiry, announced by the Home Secretary at the Tory conference, will investigate what could and should have been done to prevent the murder amid claims that Couzens was known as the “rapist” at his previous force and was involved in two alleged incidents of indecent exposure.

Government sources said the inquiry would probe his previous behaviour, establish a definitive account of his conduct up to his conviction and identify any “missed opportunities" that could have prevented the murder.

The second part will provide recommendations to tackle gaps in vetting practices, professional standards and discipline and workplace behaviour.

Ms Patel told the conference in Manchester: “Recent tragic events have exposed unimaginable failures in policing.

“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime.

“The public have a right to know what failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer and an inquiry will give the independent oversight needed to ensure something like this can never happen again. We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.”

The move comes as pressure continues to mount on Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick after the disclosures about armed officer Wayne Couzens, who used his police warrant card to dupe Sarah Everard, before kidnapping, raping and murdering her.

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for the Conservative party Conference in Manchester, Britain - NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

Questions have been raised about the Met’s vetting processes after it emerged that Couzens was allowed to continue serving despite having been investigated by Kent Police in 2015 for indecent exposure.

Concern has also been expressed about a “boys’ club” culture within Scotland Yard and police forces with officers too worried to blow the whistle on colleagues’ inappropriate behaviour.

Ms Patel added: “All our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family and friends. Her murderer, whose name I will not repeat, was a monster. His explicit intention was to instil fear and terror in women and girls.

“I say this as Home Secretary, but also as a woman. Such unconscionable crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society.”

Ms Patel has also asked the police watchdog to carry out an inspection into vetting and anti-corruption procedures in policing across England and Wales – including forces’ ability to detect and deal with misogynistic and predatory behaviour. She wants initial findings by the end of 2021.

The inquiry will draw on the conclusions of current investigations by the Independent office of Police Complaints into allegations and incidents throughout Couzens’ career.

It will be a non-statutory inquiry, but can be converted to a statutory inquiry if required. The Chair and Terms of Reference for the inquiry will be confirmed shortly.

A Government source said: “The Inquiry is as important for the brave, dedicated, and hard-working men and women in our police service, as it is for the public at large.

“They rightly want, and expect, their colleagues in policing across the country to uphold the same standards and values that they do – and this inquiry therefore seeks to deliver for them as well as the public.”

On Monday, Dame Cressida announced an independent review into the culture and standards within Scotland Yard in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder. She has asked a high profile outsider to examine how officers in the force behave towards the public and one another.