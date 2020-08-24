Priti Patel approves new taser as a 'safe tool for apprehending criminals’

Home Secretary lawmaker Priti Patel, leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Relations between British government and ice cream maker Ben & Jerryâ€™s chilled Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in a spat about the treatment of migrants. The Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet Monday at Britainâ€™s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather. - Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Police are to get new tasers that are more accurate and fire darts with twice the force and speed of previous models to ensure they stick into their targets.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has approved the use of the Taser 7, an upgraded model of the weapon that will enable police to use it more effectively on suspects at close range as well as at distances of up to 22 ft.

Axon, the US company behind it, said the Taser 7 is faster, more accurate, and with “stronger connections” when the electrically-charged darts hit a suspect. They are also better at penetrating clothing with less chance of ricochets.

The approval follows Home Office safety tests on Taser 7s and a £10 million Government cash injection to fund a trebling in the number of frontline police officers trained in their use, from the current 20 per cent level.

However, it comes amid growing controversy over tasers after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) called in May for greater scrutiny of their use following a series of incidents where critics claimed their deployment was unnecessary.

Ms Patel said: “It is sickening that our brave police officers face assaults and attacks as they work tirelessly to keep us all safe. They are our protectors and I will do everything in my power to give them what they need to keep themselves and the public safe.

“This new taser model will provide a safe and effective tool for apprehending criminals.”

"The taser is an important tactical option for police in potentially dangerous situations.”

Tasers fire two wires with probes on the end at 180 feet per second which embed in person’s body. Each trigger pull results in a five second burst of electricity that incapacitates the suspect.

The Taser 7 provides a wider spread of two darts on impact at close range, which means the charge is more widely spread and so safer, according to Axon.

The close range dart cartridge operates at between 4ft and 11ft, unlike previous models where the officer had to fire further away.

Story continues

A second long-range cartridge can be used between 11ft and 22ft with the company saying it is fired “double the kinetic energy” of previous versions. It also has a green laser which works in daylight better than the previous “red spot.”

It automatically activates an officer’s body worn video camera on deployment and also reduces costs for forces by replacing disposable batteries with rechargeable ones.

It will be up to local police forces to decide if they want to deploy the Taser 7.

Police deployed tasers a record 23,000 times last year in face of increasingly violent suspects, double the number just two years ago, Home Office figures show.

Rosalind Comyn, of campaign group Liberty, said: “Tasers can kill and they are disproportionately used against people of colour.

"Rather than continuing to promote more aggressive and dangerous police tactics, the Government should focus on tackling police racism and finding solutions that actually keep our communities safe.”