Priti Patel: Britain must replace ‘broken’ immigration system with ‘firm but fair’ approach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Priti Patel will say that anything will say anything less than &#x002018;wholesale reform&#x002019; of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public - Jeff Overs/BBC/Reuters
Priti Patel will say that anything will say anything less than ‘wholesale reform’ of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public - Jeff Overs/BBC/Reuters

Britain's immigration system is too confusing and needs to be replaced with one that is fair but firm, the Home Secretary will say on Monday.

It comes after Priti Patel revealed on Sunday that the immigration legislation and rules were 500 pages long and that the Home Office was in the process of simplifying them.

She said Monday's announcement was based on the "digitalisation of our borders, but also the simplification of our immigration laws".

Ms Patel told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the digitalisation of borders would enable the department to "upstream checks", which she said was "important in terms of criminality".

She will use her keynote speech at a conference to pledge a wholesale reform of the UK's "broken" immigration system by implementing a "fully digital border" within five years.

She will also launch a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling.

The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out.

ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status, although they will not be needed by Irish citizens, with ministers promising that the system will be operational by the end of 2025.

During her speech, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public.

She will say: "They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit. The immigration system is broken, but this country isn't. We can't fix the system overnight, but we will fix it."

The Home Secretary will stress that the system will need to reflect "the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds" and will add: "They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm."

It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen's Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum-seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK.

The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain's historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution.

On Sunday, Ms Patel defended the plan, saying many asylum-seekers arriving in the UK had been smuggled by people traffickers.

She said: "People that are being smuggled, they should be claiming asylum in the first safe country that they travel through – more often than not these are EU member states – rather than taking the risk of coming to the United Kingdom."

However, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said the Conservatives had had 11 years to fix a system that they "broke".

"Clearly people who have no right to be in this country shouldn't be here, but what we have seen from the Home Office is utter incompetence on this," he said.

"What we don't want to see is the Government deflecting blame for their own failure when it's their incompetence, their management and mismanagement of the Home Office that has been the problem."

Recommended Stories

  • Antisemitic hate crimes grew in the US and Europe over the past few weeks amid tensions in Palestine and Israel

    Between May 7 and May 14, more than 17,000 tweets could be found that used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right," the ADL found.

  • Biden grants temporary protected status to Haitian immigrants

    President Joe Biden has granted Haitians in America the status of Temporary Protected Status allowing for approximately 100,000 people to have a pathway to remain in the United States lawfully. BREAKING: The Biden administration just announced that they’re redesignating TPS for Haiti.

  • Brown bears shot dead after escaping from enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo

    Bears named Snow White and Sleeping Beauty climbed into neighbouring closure and attacked a boar

  • Ex-Trump Ambassador Pushes for Independent Commission: 'He Bears Responsibility' for Insurrection

    CNNSaying former President Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the January 6 insurrection on Sunday, Scott Brown—who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand—urged his fellow Republicans to support an independent inquiry into the Capitol riots.In an op-ed for the Boston Globe, the former Massachusetts senator had bemoaned the “civil war” that embroils the GOP right now, calling on the party to “confront the deadly events” of January 6. “The healing process starts with an independent, bipartisan commission to uncover the facts of those events, and that is why I am urging my Republican colleagues to get behind such an effort,” he wrote. “Above all else, Republicans must be crystal clear that the rule of law matters.”Despite the fact that Democrats agreed to nearly all of Republicans’ concessions on the creation of the commission, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have come out against it. And while the bill did pass the House—with 35 Republicans voting for it—the legislation appears dead on arrival in the Senate where it would need 60 votes, including 10 Republicans, to break a filibuster.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Brown again called on Republicans to back the bipartisan commission, saying it was a “no brainer” before seemingly taking a shot at GOP lawmakers who have whitewashed and downplayed the violent riots.“They weren’t tourists, they weren’t visiting just to have fun,” Brown declared. “We had people who were ready to wreak havoc. People died.”CNN anchor Dana Bash brought up past comments made by Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), noting that they’ve said Trump is responsible for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.“Do you agree with them, that Trump bears responsibility for the insurrection?” Bash wondered aloud.“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he bears responsibility,” the ex-senator replied. “I think his presidency was diminished as a result of that. And I think he’s paying a price. He has been impeached twice. He was impeached for those actions.”“That is why it’s imperative to find out what role everybody played and figure out why, first of all,” he continued, adding: “I thought it was an action movie, banana republic, some type of dictatorship. I was embarrassed, angry. And I want to make sure it never, ever happens again.”Regarding the former president’s relentless peddling of the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him via widespread voter fraud, going so far as calling his loss the “Crime of the Century” recently, Brown said that he disagrees with Trump.“If there were concerns about the election, as the Supreme Court said with the laches decision, you should have gone and figured it out before the election, not after the fact,” he stated.Brown also wouldn’t commit to supporting Trump if he decided to run for president again in 2024.“I am an undecided, independent — well, I’m a Republican—undecided voter right now,” he concluded.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Navy has a new ocean to worry about, it's not clear how it's going to deal with it, top lawmaker says

    "I don't feel like the Navy is sort of raising the alarm flag enough," Rep. Elaine Luria told Insider.

  • Queen Elizabeth Made a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Prince Philip During Her Latest Outing

    She attended her first solo engagement since her husband's death.

  • COVID: 4 cases linked to new JEM/Westgate cluster; total 25 new cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (23 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,795.

  • How the Music Industry Took a Stand Against Morgan Wallen—and What Comes Next

    Following a leaked video of Morgan Wallen uttering a racial slur, the country star was banned from the Billboard Music Awards—despite his six nominations. But will the industry hard line last?

  • The Ever Given's owner has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for the blockage, saying it wrongly allowed the ship to enter the area during poor weather conditions

    Lawyers representing the Ever Given's owner said the ship should have been chaperoned by at least two tug boats, "but this didn't happen."

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • We’re flushing free energy down the drain, but not for long

    Clean energy can take many forms. We most often think of it as solar panels gobbling up radiation from the sun or massive wind turbines twisting in the sky, but if we rethink things a bit we can come up with a whole bunch of interesting ways to harness forms of energy that are wasted …

  • Biden’s Budget Won’t Include Some Health Care Promises: Report

    President Biden is set to unveil his first comprehensive budget blueprint on May 28, providing more insight into the White House’s priorities, proposed program changes and how or whether the administration wants to pay for the spending increases it has proposed beyond the roughly $4 trillion in new infrastructure and social welfare plans. What won’t be in the budget, according to The Washington Post: key Biden campaign promises for reforming the health care system, including a public option for health insurance and a plan to lower prescription drug costs. “The White House jettisoned months of planning from agency staff as their initial plan could fuel criticisms that the administration is pushing new spending programs too aggressively,” the Post’s Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager report, citing four people briefed on the issue. “Other ambitious Biden campaign pledges — from raising the estate tax to forgiving significant amounts of student debt — are also expected to be left out of the new budget plan, the people said.” The White House budget office confirmed to the Post that the administration is focused on advancing the major proposals it has already unveiled. “The President’s budget will focus on advancing the historic legislative agenda he’s already put forward for this year," said Rob Friedlander, spokesman for the White House budget office. "The budget won’t propose other new initiatives but will put together the full picture of how these proposals would advance economic growth and shared prosperity while also putting our country on a sound fiscal course.” The Biden administration last month released an outline of its discretionary spending request for 2022 and said that its forthcoming full budget blueprint “will present a unified, comprehensive plan to address the overlapping crises we face in a fiscally and economically responsible way.” Biden is proposing $769 billion in non-defense spending and $753 billion for all defense programs. The White House does not yet have a permanent budget director after Biden’s nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, withdrew in the face of opposition from senators. Shalanda Young was confirmed as deputy director in March and has been serving as acting director. Tanden joined the White House this week as a senior adviser. Why it matters: Biden’s full fiscal year 2022 budget request — reportedly the latest by any administration in at least a century — will likely be just the beginning of months of budget-related battles between Democrats and Republicans. Top Senate Republicans this week introduced an amendment requiring parity in defense and non-defense spending increases, while Biden has proposed a 16% increase in non-defense spending and a 1.7% increase for defense. But Biden’s decision to leave out health care pledges and other proposals could also widen rifts among Democrats, some of whom have pressed for action on health care. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • 'My dog goes nuts over these' Amazon is having a one-day sale on BarkBox — it's 50 percent off!

    BarkBox is a subscription service curates the best toys and treats your pooch.

  • They gave birth and love their children. And they want to remind you 'not all pregnant people are women.'

    Transgender and nonbinary people nationwide have given birth for decades, and many want to see more gender-neutral language in law and medicine.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric." when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States in the last week that at least appears to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas. CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together." Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. “Given the incredible suffering in Gaza...I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says. “We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian.” pic.twitter.com/LXMMGPXRVJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionSusan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together