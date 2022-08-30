Priti Patel tells ‘woke’ police to get back to basics

Priti Patel is said to believe that officers 'should be focusing on getting the basics of policing right', rather than being distracted by 'woke' causes - Peter Byrne/PA wire

Police are being told to focus on the basics by Priti Patel, as a report found that the public feels officers are distracted from solving crime by “woke” causes.

The paper by the Policy Exchange think tank called for police to be barred from taking the knee or wearing campaign badges on their uniform, because of the risk of appearing to have partisan political views.

It warned that this could be “hugely damaging” to public confidence and cited polling showing that four in 10 voters thought the police were more concerned with being “woke” than solving crime.

The sentiment is understood to be backed by the Home Secretary. A government source said: “Priti’s views are that police should be focusing on getting the basics of policing right, on traditional policing and making our streets safer.”

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made crime a key plank of their Tory leadership campaigns, with calls for a back-to-basics approach.

Sir Mark Rowley, the incoming Metropolitan Police commissioner, has promised to restore neighbourhood policing when he starts his new role in September.

Six of the 43 police forces in England and Wales, including the Metropolitan Police, are in “special measures” because of their failure to investigate crimes properly.

Last week, police officers in Lincolnshire faced criticism after being shown on social media performing the Macarena at an LGBTQ+ Pride event.

The Policy Exchange report by David Spencer, a former detective chief inspector for the Metropolitan Police, set out a “back-to-basics” approach. It included the use of powers to sack chief constables of failing forces and clear guidance to prioritise solving crimes over “woke” political causes.

Mr Spencer said: “Even the perception that an officer’s decision-making, such as whether to arrest someone, might be influenced by a partisan political view has the potential to be hugely damaging to public confidence.

“Acts that may be intended by as a show of solidarity against discrimination, such as ‘taking the knee’ or an officer wearing a badge on their uniform, can easily be interpreted by others as an expression of a partisan political view.

“To maintain the public’s confidence that police officers are acting with impartiality, such acts must always be avoided by police officers and their leaders. This should be made clear in both national and local guidance.”

The report stated that the Home Secretary already has powers to set priorities for forces and should “have the courage” to use them, including, where appropriate, giving a direction to a police and crime commissioner to sack the chief constable of a failing force.

It also said that police should make greater use of technology to focus their work on the crimes and disorder that concern residents, suggesting the use of apps for police and public to communicate with each other.

An officer guards the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man during the Notting Hill Carnival in London at the weekend

Mr Spencer said: “Given a sense of community ownership is critical to the success of local policing, residents could then respond by prioritising which problems they would wish local officers to focus on.

“Once the crime and disorder issues that most concern local people are identified, policing teams could also use app-based platforms to demonstrate how they are focusing on resolving those issues.”

Recruiting 20,000 officers would help stop 'vile gangs'

The report also recommended that the Government should streamline the process for removing officers found guilty of criminality or serious misconduct, and make it easier for chief constables to dismiss them.

It called for the bureaucracy around police reporting of crimes - some of which require recording the “perceptions” of a crime, rather than it being based on hard evidence - to be reformed and streamlined.

It advocated for the recruitment of a new police corps of data scientists, programmers and hackers to tackle the threat from online fraud and child abuse. It also called for the end of a “closed shop” by opening all jobs above inspector level to external applicants.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will meet new police officers on the front line. He will say that the recruitment of 20,000 extra officers would enable the Government to continue with its mission of “cracking down on vile gangs and putting dangerous offenders behind bars for longer”.