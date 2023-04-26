Priti Patel unveils bench to swans killed in Coggeshall

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has unveiled a memorial bench to four swans thought to have been killed in catapult attack.

The Conservative MP for Witham and other members of the community unveiled the bench in Coggeshall, which was designed in memory of the swans killed in January.

It is believed the protected birds were killed maliciously.

After the ceremony Ms Patel said she was "moved" to be part of the ceremony.

The bench was unveiled next to the River Blackwater, near Bridge Street, after local resident Dee Griffiths organised a crowd funder for its design and build.

The fundraising website page said it raised £1,364 with donations from 68 supporters.

"The four mute swans were very much loved by local people and I am pleased that we have been able to find such a fitting way to commemorate their lives and the very great pleasure they brought to us all by their presence here," she said.

Ms Patel said the deaths of the swans "hit the community hard".

"I am very moved to be asked to declare the bench open and I hope local residents will take some comfort from its presence here," she added.

