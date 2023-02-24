Priti Patel urges Jeremy Hunt to ‘back business’ and cut corporation tax

Ms Patel suggests there was little point withdrawing from the EU if the Government is going to ratify the OECD agreement - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Priti Patel has urged Jeremy Hunt to “back business” and cut corporation tax in next month’s Budget.

The former home secretary said it was not too late for the Chancellor to reverse April’s planned increase in the levy from 19 to 25 per cent.

In an article for The Telegraph, she also called on the Government to pull out of an international agreement that corporation tax should never be reduced to below 15 per cent.

Ms Patel suggested there was little point withdrawing from the EU if the Government was going to ratify the agreement, brokered last year by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Ms Patel told The Telegraph: “It is not too late for the Chancellor to back business and end the current political obsession of regulation, high taxes and interference with business.

“The Chancellor must send a positive signal to business in the Budget which supports jobs and economic growth. Now is not the time for an increase in corporation tax.

“Just like the issue of the OECD agreement, everything needs to be paused for the benefit of businesses around the country.”

Mounting revolt over need for tax cuts

It is Ms Patel's first major intervention since she left the Cabinet in the wake of Boris Johnson's departure.

Her comments come amid a mounting revolt from Tory backbenchers over the need for tax cuts to stimulate growth.

The MPs point to better-than-expected economic indicators and the revelation that Britain received £5.4 billion more in taxes in January than it spent on public services.

But the Treasury has downplayed hopes that the money could be used to fund tax cuts in the March 15 Budget.

Business leaders have also called for the corporation tax rise to be scrapped.

On Friday, British Airways suggested that the levy risked increasing holiday prices.

On the day it recorded its first annual profit since the pandemic, IAG, the FTSE 100 company that owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, warned that increases in its costs will ultimately be borne by passengers.

Nicholas Cadbury, the company's finance chief, said: “Every single investment we take has got to pass the return on capital, which tax is taken into account.

“So the higher the tax, the higher hurdle you need to do [any new investment] - and it gets passed onto the customer in some way.”

‘Just one of the taxes we pay’

However, Mr Cadbury added that “corporation tax is just one of the taxes we pay”, with the British Airways owner also subject to air passenger duty and carbon taxes on the flights it operates.

He said: “Corporation tax is no longer the biggest tax we pay overall.

“What we are trying to encourage the government both in the UK and Spain and Europe to think about is how they encourage investment.”

Earlier this week, Simon Lowth, BT's chief financial officer, warned that Mr Hunt will send Britain in a “drastically anti-investment direction” if he forges ahead with the levy.

Others have criticised the government's economic strategies. Sir James Dyson, the entrepreneur, criticised the Government's “shortsighted” and “stupid” approach last month, arguing that the Tories seem to think “penalising the private sector is a free win at the ballot box”.

Ms Patel also criticises the decision made by Britain in October 2021 to join 134 other countries in signing an agreement not to reduce corporation tax below 15 per cent.

The plan was designed to make it harder for global digital giants to avoid tax by paying it in low-tax countries.

But Ms Patel said it takes away countries’ independence and their ability to set low-tax rates to boost their economies.

The Government plans to ratify its agreement with the OECD as part of the finance bill, which will enact the March Budget.

‘Slippery slope’

In her article, Ms Patel said Britain was on a “slippery slope losing control over our taxation policies”.

“Margaret Thatcher once famously remarked that we had not rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain only to see them re-imposed by Brussels,” she wrote.

“Her impatience with our nation ceding power to the European Union came to be shared by a majority of voters. Brexit was the result, overseen by this parliament, with Conservative MPs making a promise to ensure the UK would ‘Take Back Control’.

“How ironic then that the Treasury has been hard at work on a plan to re-surrender control. Only this time, they want to race ahead and cede power to an initiative emanating from the OECD, a 38-member Paris-based organisation with far longer tentacles than the EU.”

She added: “The deal this Treasury has signed up to will constrain future governments, just as surely as ceding power to the EU used to constrain British sovereignty before Brexit.

“We are now on a slippery slope losing control over our taxation policies. Our economic freedoms are once again at risk and our Conservative mission to transform Britain into a global beacon for free enterprise faces a new challenge…

“It is time for those who care about sovereignty, our economic freedoms and the economic health of this country to wake up to this threat – and time for the Treasury to slow down, re-examine and start answering key questions.”