Pritzker highlights proposed education investments in budget address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to pour more money into education across the board from preschool to college.

Pritzker delivered his State of the State address in Springfield Wednesday, unveiling what he’s prioritizing in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including additional investments in education.

“Every single year I have been governor, we have increased our investments in education because a quality education is the foundation of a good life and the cornerstone of a strong society,” Pritzker said in his speech.

But advocates still have some concerns if these investments are enough.

Starting with early childhood education, the budget would set aside $400 million for the second year of Smart Start Illinois. The multi-year plan aims to provide access to a preschool program for every child in the state.

In the plan’s first year, the state exceeded its goal of creating 5,000 more preschool seats by 15 percent.

“I propose we stay on plan and increase Smart Start funding by $150 million in year two to create 5,000 more preschool seats, continue growing childcare and reach thousands more families with critical early childhood services,” Pritzker said.

The governor plans to have universal Pre-K in Illinois by 2027.

“I think that the target and the goal is admirable,” Mark Klaisner, the past president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, said. “I think that’s really asking a lot in terms of providing preschool for all kids, making that available, and it’s got to be quality it can’t just be opening doors. So, it’s a little hard for me to imagine.”

For funding K-12 education, the evidence-based funding model for schools would get $350 million again this year. That’s the recommended contribution for the year under state law.

“It’s not realistic to think that Illinois is going to come up with billions of dollars to close the gap all at once,” Klaisner said. “It’s a long, slow trajectory, but we are making progress. And we can see the evidence showing up in our schools.”

The Illinois State Board of Education applauded the proposed budget in a statement following Pritzker’s address.

“His FY 2025 budget proposal includes significant and critical funding increases for education, while balancing a tight fiscal environment,” State Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders said. “The Governor’s advocacy and leadership for education in FY 2025 will take Illinois even closer to our goal of being the best state in the nation to raise family.”

For higher education, Pritzker proposed much smaller increases than he has in the past. Money for MAP grants would go up $10 million. Those grants help lower-income students afford the cost of college.

Public universities and community colleges in Illinois would get a two percent increase across the board, which is smaller than the increase some lawmakers were hoping for.

“They’ve cut these other lines within the university’s budgets to prop up the general ops budget to make it look like there’s an increase, but there’s no increase there,” State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet), said.

The University of Illinois alone asked for a 12% increase to their budget, but based on what the governor proposed, they would only see the two percent pay bump.

“I don’t think we’ve ever, since I’ve been in the General Assembly, had a 12% increase at all,” State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) said. “What we want to do is get an increase that is functionable and workable for all of our universities, and to help students who can’t afford to go.”

