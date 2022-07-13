Pritzker names SIU Medicine physician to top spot at Illinois Department of Public Health

Dr. Sameer Vohra

Dr. Sameer Vohra, a faculty member of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield and a healthcare policy expert who is a practicing pediatrician, has been tapped to lead the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Tuesday. Vohra succeeds Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who stepped down in March after leading IDPH and the state of Illinois through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ezike is now president and chief executive of Sinai Chicago.

Amaal Tokars, the department's assistant director, had been serving as interim director since Ezike's departure. She will remain as assistant director.

Vohra officially starts Aug. 1.

Vohra, who also has his medical degree from SIU Medicine, is the founding chair of the medical school's department of population science and policy, a social mission-focused research and academic policy.

Vohra, his wife and two daughters live in Springfield, where he sits on the Sangamon County Medical Society board of directors.

In addition to his medical degree, Vohra has a law degree from SIU School of Law.

Pritzker called Vohra "a visionary leader."

"He is accomplished in every sense of the word," the governor said. "His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”

An associate professor of pediatrics, public health, medical humanities and law at SIU Medicine, Vohra's recent focus has been on improving health outcomes in central and southern Illinois.

"Gov. Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our state admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic," Vohra said. "I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois."

