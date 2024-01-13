Pritzker pleads with Texas governor to stop sending migrants to Chicago in the frigid cold

Ahead of frigid temperatures expected to hit Chicago this weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker is pleading with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to halt sending migrants from the southern U.S. border to Illinois.

Since August 2022, 30,000 migrants have arrived in Illinois from buses originating in Texas and another roughly 4,300 have arrived via airplane, according to City of Chicago data. The transports have often come without warning, which Pritzker has detested as a "cheap political stunt."

"You are now sending asylum seekers from Texas to the Upper Midwest in the middle of winter — many without coats, without shoes to protect them from the snow," Pritzker said in a letter Friday. "Your callousness, sending buses and planes full of migrants in this weather, is now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks about expectations for the cold weather set to impact Texas this weekend and early next week during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024.

Pritzker also paid for a full-page advertisement to run in The Austin American-Statesman, a sister paper of The State Journal-Register, with the same text.

The letter and ad come after the state opened another shelter for migrants on Wednesday, hosting about 220 migrants in a former CVS location in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. It’s part of a $160 million state spending plan for migrant assistance that Pritzker announced in November.

More: Author Nigel Hamilton featured speaker at Abraham Lincoln Birthday Banquet on Feb. 17

Funding the state response to the situation has been a controversial topic in recent months. With a centralized federal response lacking, some have called on the state and city governments to increase their investments in migrant assistance. But lawmakers did not act on a supplemental spending plan in the legislature’s fall veto session – something Pritzker said he has discussed with legislative leadership in Springfield.

“Suffice to say, I’ve brought this up to leaders,” Pritzker said in an unrelated press conference. “They haven’t wanted to bring it up yet. I do think it’s going to be important to deal with the costs here.”

In addition, Pritzker said his administration is exploring ways to deter bus companies and airlines from bringing more migrants to the city.

“I don’t want to give away our strategy,” Pritzker said. “We’re trying to prevent those companies from leasing their planes to the state of Texas.”

This story will be updated.

Contact Patrick M. Keck: 312-549-9340, pkeck@gannett.com, twitter.com/@pkeckreporter.com

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Pritzker to Abbott: Stop sending asylum seekers to Chicago in the cold