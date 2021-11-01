Pritzker pledges more resources to community efforts to fight crime, but funding beyond this year no sure thing

As violent crime continues to skyrocket in Chicago and other cities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed an executive order declaring gun violence a public health crisis in Illinois and pledged to provide more resources to community organizations that focus on combating the problem.

The additional resources promised by Pritzker will draw from federal and state funding, including $50 million in the current budget. But the $100 million in appropriations in each of the next two years laid out by Pritzker is far from a sure thing, with the governor only saying his administration would work with state legislators to secure the funding.

“We will do what it takes individually and collectively to address the immediate violence on our streets and invest in fighting the underlying causes that create too much despair, too much addiction, too little mental health treatment and too few opportunities,” Pritzker said during a news conference on the West Side, flanked by several local and state officials.

The state’s initiative comes as cities across the nation look at alternatives to traditional law enforcement in the effort to stem violent crime. The General Assembly last week adjusted some of the parameters in a state law passed earlier this year that offer grants to support dozens of violence prevention, youth development and job training organizations in neighborhoods and cities most affected by gun violence.

As part of this year’s state budget, lawmakers created the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention under the Illinois Department of Human Services. The office is headed by a $152,983-per-year assistant secretary of firearm violence prevention.

In mid-October, Pritzker tapped veteran violence prevention worker Christopher Patterson for the position. Patterson was formerly the senior director of programs & policy for the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, which does violence prevention work in the Austin and West Garfield Park communities on the West Side and the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

The executive order indicates that the state will enlist a college, university or other research institution to do work that may inform the firearm violence prevention office on how to use resources that address joblessness, post-traumatic stress syndrome, substance abuse and other societal ills that are tied to violence.

The office will be asked to identify the 10 most violent community areas in Chicago based on the number of gunshot victims per capita from 2016 through 2020 and seven others by considering the overall number of gunshot victims as well the per capita rate. Grants also will be available to the most violent communities outside Chicago.

The office will distribute grant funding for violence prevention, youth intervention and other services in those communities. It will also have the ability to identify additional eligible communities if funding is available.

“We have been active in a way to within each department to effectuate a belief that this is a public health crisis,” Pritzker said Monday. “But now what we’re doing is saying ‘grab hold of government,’ that there should be coordination on that idea.”

Advocates say funding for these violence prevention groups is especially critical as the Chicago Police Department has lost more than 1,000 officers in the last three years and has lost credibility in some of the communities it serves.

Like other major cities across the U.S. in 2021, Chicago has experienced some of its worst violence in years as the country continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through October, 678 people were slain in Chicago, up about 57% since the same time 2019 when there 432 homicides, according to official Chicago police statistics, which don’t include violence occurring on the state expressways. There were 3,766 total shooting victims through October in Chicago, a jump of about 70% from the comparable period in 2019 when 2,221 people were shot, the statistics show.

Funding for community-based violence prevention efforts over the years has been inconsistent.

In the 2000s and into the 2010s, CeaseFire Illinois, which later became part of CureViolence, gained notoriety for employing “violence interrupters,” outreach workers who mediated gang conflicts and other street beefs — a method that was the subject of a 2011 documentary.

But the group often had to lay off its workers when funding from the state and other sources was cut off. And CeaseFire also struggled to win over police and other government officials. Law enforcement was often reluctant to work with a group comprised of convicted felons whose success often depended on not sharing street intelligence with police.

Over the years, there has been more of an understanding between police and street outreach workers about the roles that each side plays in trying to combat violence.

Millions of dollars in private funding allowed a number of other violence prevention groups to spring up in Chicago over the last several years. Those groups have focused not just on conflict mediation but on connecting those most likely to be affected by violence — either as a victim or a perpetrator — to job training, therapy and other support services.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration pledged more than $30 million this year to violence prevention efforts, and President Joe Biden has proposed more than $5 billion in funding for groups like this across the country.

The changes the General Assembly approved last week received some Republican support in the Senate, though none in the House.

Sen. Chapin Rose, a Mahomet Republican, said during the Senate debate last week that he was supporting the proposal “because it’s the right thing to do.”

“But to stick our head in the sand and pretend there isn’t actually evil on the streets, walking the streets, that’s a problem,” Rose said.

Rose and other Republicans have introduced proposals, which have little chance for success in the Democratic-controlled legislature, that would direct more state funding to police departments and allow all counties except Cook County to opt out of the state law that will abolish cash bail in 2023, among other tough-on-crime measures.

Despite their support for the community based initiative Pritzker touted Monday, GOP senators drew parallels to a troubled anti-violence program then-Gov. Pat Quinn launched in the run-up to the 2010 election.

The $55 million Neighborhood Recovery Initiative doled out money to groups on the South Side and in the south suburbs but eventually became mired in various investigations over mismanagement and poor oversight. During his successful 2014 campaign for governor, Republican Bruce Rauner attacked incumbent Quinn over his handling of the program.

“In the past, we have handed out grants in neighborhoods and have seen that they were not used appropriately to go to what we’re intending them to do,” Sen. Jil Tracy of Quincy said during the Senate debate last week.

Democratic Sen. Robert Peters of Chicago said the new violence prevention office will be charged with making sure the money is properly spent.

