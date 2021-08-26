  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pritzker says school closures possible if vaccine protection wanes

Kevin Bessler, The Center Square
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said new restrictions could be coming if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but closing schools wouldn't be his first choice for reducing the spread of the virus.

During a news conference Wednesday, the governor was asked if shutting down schools was an option if case numbers continue to escalate.

Pritzker said possibly, but only if the delta variant became widespread or if variants were getting past the vaccines.

“Or something was overcoming, for example, the vaccines that people have already taken and sending people to the hospital who are already vaccinated, then we would have to look at a whole new set – bottom of the list of things that we left far in the distance last year,” Pritzker said

As schools begin to open in Illinois for the fall semester, more children are being hospitalized for COVID-19 than last year, though it still remains rare.

This month, an average of more than 30 children a day have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, according to a Chicago Tribune report. A year ago at this time, average daily admissions were around 20 in early August.

A mask mandate for all schools in the state remains in place. Schools that don’t comply risk being put on probation. The Illinois State Board of Education stated schools that fail to address deficiencies and submit a corrective plan could face nonrecognition, meaning a total loss of access to state funding and loss of the school’s ability to engage in any state-sanctioned athletic competitions. More than 50 schools around the state have been placed on probation.

The governor also addressed the ongoing struggle to get state workers in congregate settings such as veterans homes and prisons vaccinated.

“We basically have been working with, for several weeks, with the unions and talked to them about how we may be able to implement as of Oct. 4,” Pritzker said. “Those are ongoing conversations.”

A statement from AFSCME Council 31 said the public employee union opposes rigid, universal vaccine mandates that effectively threaten employees with termination if they do not get vaccinated.

“We know there are union members who remain fearful of the COVID vaccine, as well as others who have medical contraindications or religious objections,” the union said in a statement.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: States, News, Illinois, Coronavirus, Schools, Vaccination

Original Author: Kevin Bessler, The Center Square

Original Location: Pritzker says school closures possible if vaccine protection wanes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Pritzker announces IL mask mandate

    Illinois public health officials reported 4,041 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 60 related deaths Thursday.

  • Illinois governor shuts down radio host advising him to calm parents anxious over COVID in schools: 'YOU are spreading misinformation'

    "You come in here with a political agenda, and you spread misinformation, and I just think you should stop," Gov. J.B. Pritzker told Amy Jacobson.

  • As hospital rates rise, Pritzker says mitigations could return

    Illinois public health officials reported 4,451 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Wednesday.

  • Illinois issues mask mandate, orders vaccines for schools

    (Reuters) -Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday. Pritzker, a Democrat, issued the new policy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases spurred largely by the Delta variant of the virus and increasing reports of "breakthrough" cases in which people already vaccinated get infected. The statewide mask mandate applies to anyone at least two years old and will take effect on Monday.

  • Illinois requires educators, health workers to get vaccine

    Illinois health care workers and educators from kindergarten through college will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday in announcing new safety protocols that also include a fresh statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors. The mandates, which overlap in several places with existing rules, are a response to a spike in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, particularly in southern and central Illinois. “Our current vaccination levels are not enough to blunt the ferocity of the delta variant hospitalization surges,” Pritzker, a first-term Democrat, said at a Chicago news conference.

  • Gov. Pritzker Says COVID-19 Mitigations May Return As Hospitalizations Surge

    Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned Tuesday that new COVID-19 mitigations could be coming in parts of Illinois, as hospitalizations surge in parts of the state.

  • Bears waive WR Javon Wims, sign DB Dionte Ruffin

    The Bears waived WR Javon Wims on Thursday, a move that's been anticipated for most of the summer.

  • Harris urges Vietnam to join US in opposing China 'bullying'

    Vice President Kamala Harris called on Vietnam to join the U.S. in challenging China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea, continuing her sharp rhetoric against Beijing as she met with Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday. “We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said in remarks at the opening of a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Harris also expressed support for sending an additional U.S. Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam to help defend its security interests in the disputed waterway, and pledged that the U.S. would “maintain a strong presence in the South China Sea” to challenge China.

  • Astroscale successfully demos in-space capture-and-release system to clear orbital debris

    Astroscale hit a major milestone Wednesday, when its space junk removal demo satellite that’s currently in orbit successfully captured and released a client spacecraft using a magnetic system. The End-of-Life Services by Astroscale-demonstration (ELSA-d) mission was launched in March, with the goal of validating the company’s orbital debris removal tech. The demonstrator package, which was sent up on a Soyuz rocket that launched from Kazakhstan, included two separate spacecraft: a “servicer” designed to remove space junk, and a “client” that poses as said space junk.

  • Florida school district mandates masks after 400 COVID cases reported in one day

    Orange County Public Schools, which includes Orlando, saw more than 400 new COVID-19 cases in a single day’s reporting. Now the county is mandating masks as the governor stands firm on his stance against them.

  • Vice President goes to Vietnam despite mystery 'health incident'

    Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to an unexplained health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome.

  • Illinois requires more vaccines, indoor masks

    Illinois will require all educators from kindergarten through college and health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines or submit to weekly testing. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced a fresh statewide mandate on wearing masks indoors. (Aug. 26)

  • SpaceX's president says liquid oxygen shortages are making it harder to launch rockets - and that people should email her if they have any spare

    SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company would "make sure hospitals have the liquid oxygen they need" to treat COVID-19 patients.

  • House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

    The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing the sweep of the lawmakers' review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The request Wednesday seeks information about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House under then-President Trump and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump where he egged on a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.

  • Scene: suspect shoots self in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police say

    Pennsylvania State Police say a North Carolina homicide suspect on the run has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Adams County.

  • Your Chance To Win A 2021 GT500 Ends September 4th

    Get your entries now before it's too late!

  • With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones is seizing his opportunity

    Simms and I had agreed a week or so ago that, one, Cam Newton will be the New England starter and, two, he’ll hold the job until he gives Mac Jones an opening to steal the job. We never expected the opening to come so soon. Newton’s bungling of the rules for unvaccinated players has [more]

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Road Test Review | Two editors, two specs, same conclusion

    The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 made a solid first impression last year at the Streets of Willow, so when we were offered the opportunity to sample it again in the real world, we didn’t hesitate. This newest incarnation of the Mach 1 is a hybrid of two, now-departed Mustang nameplates: Bullitt and Shelby GT350. From the Bullitt, it inherited the hotter version of Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

  • Shorewood school regains state recognition f

    One of the three schools that lost recognition from the Illinois State Board of Education has agreed to comply with Governor JB Pritzker's school mask mandate order.

  • Gianforte encourages vaccination

    Gianforte encourages vaccination