Pritzker signs bills creating judicial 'subcircuits,' tweaking police decertification

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dean Olsen, State Journal-Register
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Without comment, Gov. JB Pritzker late last week signed into law bills that will create judicial “subcircuits” in Sangamon, Madison and DuPage counties and delay the onset of new police training and a new police officer decertification system.

The Democratic governor on Friday afternoon signed House Bill 3138 and HB 3512.

Both bills were backed by Democrats who control the Illinois House and Senate and opposed by Republicans.

Previously: Illinois House, Senate send proposal for new judicial 'subcircuits' to governor's desk

For elections beginning in 2024, HB 3138 will split the 7th Judicial Circuit — which covers the counties of Sangamon, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan and Scott — into seven subcircuits.

Sangamon County will have two subcircuits — one covering most of Springfield and the other covering the rest of the county. Each of the five other counties will be an individual subcircuit.

Each subcircuit will include judges who must live in those districts and be elected only by voters in those subcircuits.

There will be three resident judges from the subcircuit that covers most of Springfield, three resident judges from the subcircuit made up of the rest of Sangamon County, one resident judge in each of the five other counties, and one at-large judge elected from the entire circuit.

The changes don’t affect the terms of any current judge or any retention votes, but they do affect circuit judge vacancies in the subdistricts in Sangamon, Madison and DuPage counties.

The judges earn $216,297-a-year.

The bill affects DuPage County for elections in 2024 and beyond, but Madison County will be affected in 2022. There will be elections this year to fill two Madison County residential judge vacancies that are temporarily being filled by Republicans.

HB 3512 is follow-up legislation dealing with some initiatives set in motion by a criminal-justice reform bill passed by the General Assembly in January 2021 and signed by Pritzker in February.

Government: Follow-up bill to ease implementation of criminal-justice reforms passed by Illinois House

The latest bill doesn’t change plans for Illinois to eliminate the state’s cash-bail system on Jan. 1, 2023. But it clarifies when people who are arrested are entitled to up to three phone calls to family members and attorneys.

The bill also delays until July 1 the effective date of new police training requirements and a new police officer decertification program. The original criminal-justice reform bill, known as the "Safety, Accountable, Fairness and Equity-Today" Act, put the training and decertification provisions into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Contact Dean Olsen: dolsen@gannett.com; (217) 836-1068; twitter.com/DeanOlsenSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: New subcircuits created for 7th Judicial Circuit in 2024 IL elections

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal judge dismisses LAPD officers' lawsuit over city's vaccine mandate

    A federal judge rejected LAPD officers' claims that the city's vaccine and testing mandates violated their constitutional rights.

  • U.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou

    The U.S. Mint has started rolling out quarters which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou, the first Black woman to appear on the coin. The coin is part of the American Women Quarters program, which also includes Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, the United States Mint said on Monday. Angelou rose to international prominence after the publication of her groundbreaking autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," with its unflinching account of rape and racism in the segregated South.

  • First pig-to-human heart transplant offers hope for thousands in need of organs

    The breakthrough by doctors at the University of Maryland offers hope for those who languish on organ transplant waitlists.

  • In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

    In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he's doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center say the transplant showed that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in the human body without immediate rejection.

  • Haitian prime minister had 'trusting relationship' with presidential assassination suspect, new evidence suggests

    Haitian prime minister had 'trusting relationship' with presidential assassination suspect, new evidence suggests

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge obliterated Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there's no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McCarthy has long said the removal of Reps. Marjorie T

  • McConnell's office knocks Democrats over 'the left's Big Lie'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office knocked Democrats over "the left's Big Lie" - which it pegged as the belief that "there is some evil anti-voting conspiracy sweeping America" - as Democrats look to push for federal voting rights legislation.A memo from the minority leader's office on Sunday predicts that Democrats will "try to use fake hysteria to break the Senate and silence millions of Americans' voices so they can take...

  • Castro confiscated his apartments in Cuba. American diplomats and now tourists stay in them

    Javier García-Bengochea, a successful neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, was just a baby when he left Cuba with his family, after Fidel Castro confiscated their businesses and properties in 1960 as part of a broad expropriation effort that triggered what was to become a six-decade U.S. embargo.

  • The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

    This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it. As Justice Breyer noted, the ETS was announced by the Biden Administration in early November when the chances of our health care system being completely overwhelmed seemed less likely than it does at the moment.

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Federal judge appears skeptical of Trump lawyers' claim that he's immune to civil litigation over January 6 remarks

    Judge Amit Mehta seemed surprised by the breadth of Trump's claim, asking if there's anything a president can "say or do" that "would not receive immunity?"

  • Read the complaint seeking to keep Madison Cawthorn out of Congress, and his response

    A legal challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility relies on a part of the 14th Amendment originally written to keep Confederate rebels from serving in Congress.

  • Republican senator says Trump's fate should be left to the courts

    A Republican Senator who voted against impeaching Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation's Capitol said Sunday that the former president's fate should be left in the hands of the Department of Justice and the federal courts. In an interview with ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds agreed that the 2020 presidential election was "fair, as fair as we've seen." Rounds was at the Capitol when the insurrection occurred -- with thousands of Trump supporters bashing through the doors and windows and overwhelming police.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15. The action by the justices dealt a blow to the ethanol industry, which wants to increase sales and access to E15. Growth Energy, a biofuels industry group that had filed a petition asking the justices to review a lower court's ruling vacating the Trump administration E15 policy, expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of