Pritzker signs COVID-19 amendment to Illinois conscience law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN O'CONNOR
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a change to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act that would allow those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine to potentially face repercussions.

The law was adopted in 1978 to protect physicians from penalty or discipline for refusing to perform abortions because of a religious or moral objection. Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul asked Pritzker to encourage legislation to make clear the law was not intended to cover a contagious and deadly pandemic.

“Masks, vaccines, and testing requirements are life-saving measures that keep our workplaces and communities safe,” said Pritzker, who thanked lawmakers for ensuring the law “is no longer wrongly used against institutions who are putting safety and science first.”

Lawsuits have been filed by employees claiming they cannot be punished for refusing the shot because the law provides a conscience-based exemption. Some workers have even claimed exemptions from taking preventive steps such as wearing face coverings or testing for a coronavirus infection.

Democrats stressed that religious exemptions still exist under federal law, although experts dispute the availability of such exceptions under three federal statutes Pritzker's office cited.

Exemptions are being allowed under the Civil Rights Act around the country. Two key cases invoking the U.S. Constitution's Free Exercise of Religion clause are proceeding in Maine and New York. Both could be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I hope this provides clarity to the situation as we work to protect the public’s health and beat back this pandemic that has taken so much from us,” said Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat.

The law doesn't take effect until June 1, 2022. Democrats wanted an immediate effective date but the state constitution requires more votes than they could garner in floor action. Republican critics claim that leaves the door open for more lawsuits. Another vote after Jan. 1 could make the law effective then because fewer votes would be needed.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WH Encourages Businesses to Prepare for Vaccine Mandate Despite Court Injunction

    The White House encouraged businesses to push workers to get vaccinated for coronavirus, despite a federal court injunction temporarily staying the Biden administration's vaccination requirement for large employers.

  • CPD investigating reports of Chicago cops belonging to Oath Keepers

    Leaked documents obtained by National Public Radio and WNYC/Gothamist suggest that 13 members of the Chicago police department have belonged to the far right anti-government group The Oath Keepers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The leader of the group, Stewart Rhodes, encourages members to "refuse to comply with any" legislation President Joe Biden passes. What they're saying: One CPD employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told

  • Mailbox: 'Garbage officiating' in Penn State game; and more on Ryan Day's salary

    Sports Editor Brian White's inbox sees criticism of Big Ten referees and The Dispatch's grading of them. Plus, more discussion about Ohio State football coach Ryan Day's salary.

  • White House: Vaccine mandate for companies should remain while cases play out

    The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court.

  • No. 19 Iowa changes quarterbacks, beats Northwestern 17-12

    Alex Padilla could feel the jitters when he got the call to go into the game. Padilla took over for the banged-up Spencer Petras and led three scoring drives, Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and No. 19 Iowa beat Northwestern 17-12 on Saturday night to stop a two-game losing streak. “Definitely some nerves,” Padilla said.

  • Letters to the Editor: Nov. 7, 2021

    Readers share their views on home-based health care; immigration; abortion; and Sen. Manchin's questions about Build Back Better bill

  • Alex DeBrincat’s overtime goal gives Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Derek King a 2-1 victory in his debut

    Alex DeBrincat scored in overtime to give Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Derek King a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators in his debut Sunday night at the United Center. DeBrincat and Patrick Kane engineered a two-man rush, and DeBrincat snapped the game-winner. The assist was Kane’s 1,100th career point. “The message was just play the game right, don’t cheat it and stay loose,” King said ...

  • Biden administration urges appeals court not to block new vaccine rules for companies

    The DOJ said in its court filing that the rules are 'necessary to mitigate' Covid-19 in the workplace.

  • EU says face masks don't pose health risks after report raises concerns

    EU authorities say there is no conclusive evidence of a cancer risk from synthetic face masks and have urged people to keep wearing them after a Belgian study warned last month they may contain carcinogens. Face masks are widely considered crucial tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and have become an everyday item for a large part of the world's population through the pandemic. A report in October by Belgium's public health body Sciensano said it had found titanium dioxide (TiO2), a potentially hazardous substance, in the synthetic face masks it examined, including commonly worn models.

  • Illinois officers shoot, kill armed man who had stabbed grandfather to death: sheriff

    Authorities in Will County, outside Chicago, said they tried to calm the 21-year-old man but he instead lunged at his grandfather’s neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • Biden administration signaling a move related to oil amid higher gas prices

    As the Biden administration signals a move to address high gas prices, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest price action.

  • Bay Area golfer finds success on the Ladies Professional tour

    Brittany Lincicome was born in St. Pete and when she first went out on the golf course with her dad, she fell in love with the sport. Her meteoric success is What's Right with Tampa Bay.

  • Jo Durie and Judy Murray hit out at Eddie Jones' 'sexist' Emma Raducanu jibe

    The former British No1 Jo Durie has described Eddie Jones’s criticisms of Emma Raducanu this weekend as sexist, adding that “no-one ever complains about blokes going to galas; it’s always something that is thrown at women.”

  • Worried about COVID vaccine side effects? Thinking about it raises chance you feel them

    Surveys show concerns about side effects fuel COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

  • U.S. proposes rescinding expansion of religious exemption for contractors

    The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced a proposal that would rescind a Trump administration rule that expanded a religious exemption from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors. The rule, which went into effect in the last days of the administration of President Donald Trump, broadened the exemption to include employers who "hold themselves out to the public as carrying out a religious purpose." The exemption previously applied to a more narrowly defined set of religious groups.

  • Leaked Document Shows How Legal Weed Could Go Horribly Wrong

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs an emerging industry with sky-high revenue projections, lofty social-justice promises, and ground rules currently being written from scratch, no business in America prompts ready comparisons to Silicon Valley like legal cannabis.But though analysts project legal weed sales to balloon from $17.5 billion last year to $70 billion by 2028—exponential growth fueled by the beginning of adult-use sales in East Coast states like New York and the poten

  • ‘Nightmare’ Case of Afghan Baby Who Vanished After Being Handed to U.S. Troops at ‘Impasse’

    Dr. Hamidi-AzarAs scenes of desperation played out by the gates of Kabul’s airport in August, the parents of 4-month-old Sohail Ahmadi handed their baby over the fence to U.S. troops, thinking it would be safer for him on the other side than in the midst of the chaotic crowd gathered outside of the airport.They thought they’d be reunited with their son within minutes—but they haven’t seen him since.“We didn't know which military member we handed the baby to on August 19,” Soraya, Sohail’s mother

  • Exclusive-Boeing U.S. worker vaccine exemption requests top 11,000 -sources

    The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The widespread reluctance has left executives scrambling for a strategy that keeps employees safe and complies with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory labor, the people said. Boeing on Friday then delayed its deadline by about a month to Jan. 4 for employees to take a COVID-19 vaccine, or file an exemption on religious or medical grounds, according to industry sources and a company email seen by Reuters.

  • Like Bill Clinton, local man was hospitalized with severe urinary tract infection

    The aftermath of a common BPH procedure led to a severe urinary tract infection and ultimately sepsis for a Lake Worth Beach man.

  • L.A.'s new COVID-19 vaccination rules for businesses and venues go into effect today

    L.A. requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, malls, theaters, salons, coffee shops, gyms, museums, performance venues and other spaces.